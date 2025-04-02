The Surprising Texas Roadhouse Kids Menu Comfort Food You Can Upgrade Into A Tasty Meal

Is Texas Roadhouse your top choice when deciding where to go to eat? The popular chain restaurant is known for its delicious rolls and affordable steaks. The establishment also offers a wide variety of starters, and we found the best of them when ranking every Texas Roadhouse appetizer. With so many options on the menu, it is easy to miss out on a few tasty items. A common ordering mistake at Texas Roadhouse is overlooking the kids' menu, which features comfort foods like sliders, smaller steaks, and hot dogs. Many of the kids' menu items are customizable with options to remove seasonings, add dips, and pick the perfect side.

Next time you dine at Texas Roadhouse, order the 100% beef hot dog from the kids' menu. The restaurant offers the option to leave the hot dog plain or top it with chili and cheddar cheese for only a 50-cent upcharge. The upcharge option will transform the classic hot dog into a nostalgic chili cheese dog that will leave you feeling full and nostalgic for long summer days at the amusement park. It is important to note that many restaurants limit kids' menus to people under the age of 12. However, the Texas Roadhouse online menu does not state an age range. Regardless, specific locations and servers may have their own rules for enforcing a potential age limit. If you want to try the chili cheese dog as an adult, you can always order the menu item online or for takeaway.