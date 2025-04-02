The Surprising Texas Roadhouse Kids Menu Comfort Food You Can Upgrade Into A Tasty Meal
Is Texas Roadhouse your top choice when deciding where to go to eat? The popular chain restaurant is known for its delicious rolls and affordable steaks. The establishment also offers a wide variety of starters, and we found the best of them when ranking every Texas Roadhouse appetizer. With so many options on the menu, it is easy to miss out on a few tasty items. A common ordering mistake at Texas Roadhouse is overlooking the kids' menu, which features comfort foods like sliders, smaller steaks, and hot dogs. Many of the kids' menu items are customizable with options to remove seasonings, add dips, and pick the perfect side.
Next time you dine at Texas Roadhouse, order the 100% beef hot dog from the kids' menu. The restaurant offers the option to leave the hot dog plain or top it with chili and cheddar cheese for only a 50-cent upcharge. The upcharge option will transform the classic hot dog into a nostalgic chili cheese dog that will leave you feeling full and nostalgic for long summer days at the amusement park. It is important to note that many restaurants limit kids' menus to people under the age of 12. However, the Texas Roadhouse online menu does not state an age range. Regardless, specific locations and servers may have their own rules for enforcing a potential age limit. If you want to try the chili cheese dog as an adult, you can always order the menu item online or for takeaway.
Make the most out of Texas Roadhouse's hot dog
If you are a hot dog enthusiast, then Texas Roadhouse is the place to be. There are several ways to customize the hot dog from the kids' menu at the restaurant. In addition to the chili and cheddar cheese upgrade, you can look to other menu items for more things to add to the dish. One location in Colorado shared a hack for the menu item on Facebook, saying it can be ordered "smothered" style. The location referred to the special menu item as a "Southwest Smother" and explained that the hot dog is topped with melted jack cheese and green chilies.
Another way to add extra oomph to the classic hot dog is to order it with a side of sautéed mushrooms and onions. Simply top the hot dog with the mushrooms and onions to add a sharp umami taste. The side items can even be added to the chili cheese dog or the Southwest Smother hot dog to bring in an even more complex array of flavors. You can also peruse the menu for a delicious-sounding sauce and ask for a side of that to top the hot dog. For instance, order the hot dog with a side of the chain's BBQ sauce that it uses on the ribs to bring a smoky flavor to the dish. After you build the perfect hot dog, you can pick your favorite side dish to complete the meal.