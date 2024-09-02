The Food Trend Gordon Ramsay Hates With A Fiery Passion

It's no secret that Gordon Ramsay has some strong opinions about food. After all, the celebrity chef and restaurateur has made a career out of blowing his top over a variety of culinary circumstances. However, the food trend that he hates with a fiery passion is truffle oil.

"The worst thing, for me, is truffle oil. That thing needs to be let down," he told PopSugar in an interview. "When [people] use it, they use the same f***ing top [as any other oil], so they pour it, and it comes out in abundance. This thing needs to be let out in tiny, tiny, little [amounts]."

Ramsay feels that truffle oil's particularly strong flavor is so overpowering that it pollutes whatever food it touches. He describes it as overrated and pungent and says chefs would be better off using a pipette to add droplets instead of a bottle with a pour spout commonly used for olive oil.