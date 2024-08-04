The Parchment Packet Method To Bake Irresistibly Tasty Fish

Fish en papillote is the gourmet way of saying fish baked in parchment packets. But don't be intimidated by the fancy French name because this is one of the easiest methods of cooking fish. You're literally just packing the fish — along with other ingredients — in folded parchment paper, popping it in the oven to bake, and you end up with an irresistibly tasty dish.

Advertisement

The reason parchment packs do a great job of cooking fish is because of the micro-environment created by sealing the paper. That encasing ensures the natural juices from the fish and the other ingredients (like vegetables and aromatics) do not escape to the outside. Therefore, your fish turns out juicy and flavorful. You can also think of this setup as a kind of mini-steamer. Because of the steam buildup inside, it cooks the fish gently and evenly while eliminating chances of overcooking.

Besides the flavorsome dish, another advantage of this parchment paper cooking hack is that it's really fun to assemble. Cooking day in and day out can get a bit boring, especially if you're always just working with the same old techniques and methods of cooking. So having to create a pretty little parcel of fish is a welcome change, whether you're cooking a regular weeknight dinner or preparing a celebratory meal for guests. Plus, you get to impress your diners with those packs when you serve them on individual plates.

Advertisement