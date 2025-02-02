What You Need To Know Before Swapping Fish In A Recipe

Other things to consider when switching one fish for another in a recipe are texture and flavor. If you were planning on using fattier fish like salmon, then you likely want to go with another oily, robust-tasting fish like arctic char. If the fish has a medium level of fat, like a branzino, then you might switch it for something like sea bass or dorade. When planning for a flaky fish, like cod, a good alternative would be a similarly flaky fish like halibut.

Another important factor is which style of fillet you plan to use. There are three types of fish fillets: whole fillet cuts, V-cuts, and J-cuts. Using a similar cut that's the same size and weight will allow you to stick with the same cooking time and method in the recipe. If you're making a dish that calls for keeping the skin on, choose a fish with a similarly edible skin.

Also, note that some cheap fish are worth buying and some are best avoided. Consider using fish that are both nutritious and sustainably fished, like mackerel, grouper and hake. Avoid those that are overfished, farmed in subpar conditions, and contain potentially harmful pollutants, such as orange roughy and Atlantic cod. Still, no matter which fish you choose, if you keep chef Ajay Sharma's substitution advice in mind, you'll be well positioned for a successful seafood meal.