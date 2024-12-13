The Unique Cut Of Fish Martha Stewart Uses For Her Fish Burgers

There are countless ways to cook up fresh fish. You can fry it into fish and chips, grill it for a sandwich, or thinly slice it for a perfect sushi dinner, depending on the type. And while you might think of a burger as being made from a beef patty, you can also make burgers out of fish. That's according to Martha Stewart (via YouTube), at least. The longtime culinary and lifestyle icon has one special type of fish she uses for fish burgers, and it might be something you've never heard of: hake fillets.

Hake is a type of white fish, so it's similar to cod. It has a mild flavor and a flaky texture, which essentially means it perfect for grilling or frying. But Stewart prefers to cut the fillets into cubes and turn this basic white fish into a tasty burger. Plus, while less commonly available, you can typically find good deals on it; you can buy it online, and some grocery store chains, including Trader Joe's, offer the fish in the frozen food aisle.