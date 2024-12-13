The Unique Cut Of Fish Martha Stewart Uses For Her Fish Burgers
There are countless ways to cook up fresh fish. You can fry it into fish and chips, grill it for a sandwich, or thinly slice it for a perfect sushi dinner, depending on the type. And while you might think of a burger as being made from a beef patty, you can also make burgers out of fish. That's according to Martha Stewart (via YouTube), at least. The longtime culinary and lifestyle icon has one special type of fish she uses for fish burgers, and it might be something you've never heard of: hake fillets.
Hake is a type of white fish, so it's similar to cod. It has a mild flavor and a flaky texture, which essentially means it perfect for grilling or frying. But Stewart prefers to cut the fillets into cubes and turn this basic white fish into a tasty burger. Plus, while less commonly available, you can typically find good deals on it; you can buy it online, and some grocery store chains, including Trader Joe's, offer the fish in the frozen food aisle.
Hake fillets are the secret to Martha Stewart's fish burgers
Martha Stewart prefers the mild, flaky elements of hake, along with its affordability. "It's an inexpensive fish," she said while cooking on Today Food. She buys it as a fillet, then finely chops it and pairs it with other ingredients to make burgers. "It's lighter than a halibut," she notes. To make the burgers, Stewart adds the chopped fish to a bowl, then adds fresh breadcrumbs; she recommends just placing some white bread in the food processor. She binds the burgers with eggs and mayo, then adds plenty of flavor through ingredients like cayenne pepper, capers, and chives.
Stewart advises chilling the burgers first in order to make sure the patties hold together when you cook them. Although you might not see it in the cases of the fish department, Stewart says to "just ask" the fishmongers behind your store's seafood counter, saying they sometimes keep hake in the back in order to show off different fish in the cases. She compared the texture of her fish burgers to a crab cake, but one that's much more affordable. When it comes time to dress the burgers, she opts for mustard mayo and her Instagram-worthy pickled red onions.