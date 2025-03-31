5 Creative Margarita Rims That Make Sipping Fun

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Long gone are the days when the height of cocktail creativity was a little paper umbrella swimming in your drink. Today, the cocktail world is bursting with innovations, from infusing spirits with unexpected ingredients to putting actual salad dressing in martinis. Even something as simple as a margarita rim has become an opportunity for ingenuity. Why settle for plain salt when you could transform your margarita into a full-on culinary experience?

But the key to success starts with your rimming technique. You need a liquid to help the rim adhere, and fresh lime juice is a classic. Simply run a lime wedge around the edge of your glass for an even coat. If you're experimenting with sweeter or more unconventional rims, agave syrup, honey, or even a flavored syrup can work beautifully, though water is also fine so long as you're not using sugar. Drizzle a shallow layer of your liquid of choice into a small plate, then dip the edge of the glass in that.

Next, dip your glass into a shallow plate filled with your rimming mixture, just enough to get a clean, even coat without overloading it. If you're the go-to mixologist of your friend group, you can also purchase a nifty rimming tool like an affordable restaurant-style three-tier margarita rimmer from Amazon. It's got a foam-lined section that stays moist with lime juice or margarita mix (nothing sticky, though) and two compartments for rim ingredients. You can use one for regular salt or sugar and the other for something entirely unexpected, from fresh herbs to spicy mixtures to dried fruit and beyond.