Liven Up Your Sandwiches With This Childhood Lunchroom Trick

Potato chips don't just happen to be so delicious. Like other ultra-processed foods, they are engineered to satisfy, to create a craving, and to satisfy once more. Arranging these precise proportions of salt and fat is a multi-billion dollar business. It makes all those old slogans about not being able to eat just one seem a little like a threat. Texture is also key to how we perceive foods, and the novel crispiness of potato chips brings a juxtaposition that signals that this particular sandwich is more complex, and thus more expertly prepared, than a chipless 'wich. Plus, when you're a kid, something like putting potato chips on a sandwich seems just a little wacky, and wackiness is a winning proposition at any age.

Since this is all about nostalgia, go nuts with your sandwich construction and chip choices. But, believe it or not, there are actually some best practices that can make a good potato chip sandwich great. To build a better sandwich, keep your wet and dry ingredients separate. We love little more than ham and Swiss on a roll with chips on top, but if you're a condiment devotee, at least keep the mayo and mustard on the bottom to keep the topping's crunch intact. Likewise, potato chips won't perform as well in salad sandwiches like tuna, as the moisture accelerates sogginess. Kettle-cooked varieties work best in all cases thanks to their rigid durability. A layer of whole chips is snappier than a pile of broken bits. And it all brings a bit of levity to make for a much happier lunch, served from a sack or not.