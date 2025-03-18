The Genius Hack For Sealing A Potato Chip Bag Without Any Clips
A bag of potato chips can disappear quickly if it's game day. But generally, a full-sized bag lasts for a few snacking sessions. The problem is sealing the bag so chips don't go soft or stale. The easiest way is to roll the bag and close it with a binder clip or one of those large plastic bag clips designed for the task at hand — you know, those clips that seem to disappear just when you need them. If that's the case, or you have more bags than clips, there's an easy fix making the rounds on YouTube and TikTok. With a couple of strategic reverse folds, you can tightly close the bag, keeping it airtight without a chance of it opening up again by accident.
@cook_create_style
Genius Potato Chip Bag Hack!!! No more bag chips and no more stale chips!! Brilliant!!! #potato #potatoes #hack #lifehack #fyp #foryou #foryoupage
Though the hack seems complicated, it's actually pretty simple, particularly if you've used clever packing tricks while camping or traveling. It works best if you're down to a half bag or less, as you need room to fold up the empty half. It's also easier with full-sized bags compared to individual-serving bags so that you have room to work. Using this trick, chips will be sealed airtight in just under a minute, until you're ready for more ... five minutes later.
Four folds and two flips seal the bag
While this bag folding hack may look like origami, it totally makes sense once you've tried it a time or two. Essentially, you're folding the sides in before rolling the bag the way you might normally, then turning what's left of the folded "pockets" out over the bag. It's not unlike rolling socks and then turning the tops inside out to hold it all together. While the fridge might be the secret to keeping chips crisp, this hack involves no equipment or appliances. The beauty of the trick lies in its simplicity.
To make the process easier, first, shake the bag lightly to settle the chips to the bottom. Then, lay it on a counter to flatten out the empty part. This is particularly helpful if it's been rolled or crumpled already or if the packaging material is not the usual thick plastic. After using this hack once or twice, it will quickly become a no-brainer technique that you employ before putting a bag of chips away.
Of course, you could always opt to incorporate the rest of the chips in a way that transcends snacking, forsaking storage altogether. Or if they've already gone stale, revive chips to extra-crispy status by popping them in the oven.