The Genius Hack For Sealing A Potato Chip Bag Without Any Clips

A bag of potato chips can disappear quickly if it's game day. But generally, a full-sized bag lasts for a few snacking sessions. The problem is sealing the bag so chips don't go soft or stale. The easiest way is to roll the bag and close it with a binder clip or one of those large plastic bag clips designed for the task at hand — you know, those clips that seem to disappear just when you need them. If that's the case, or you have more bags than clips, there's an easy fix making the rounds on YouTube and TikTok. With a couple of strategic reverse folds, you can tightly close the bag, keeping it airtight without a chance of it opening up again by accident.

Though the hack seems complicated, it's actually pretty simple, particularly if you've used clever packing tricks while camping or traveling. It works best if you're down to a half bag or less, as you need room to fold up the empty half. It's also easier with full-sized bags compared to individual-serving bags so that you have room to work. Using this trick, chips will be sealed airtight in just under a minute, until you're ready for more ... five minutes later.