The Best Fried Fish Sandwiches In Every State According To Reviews
If you're traveling in the United States and get a craving for a fried fish sandwich, you can be sure there's something delicious nearby, no matter where you are. How can we be so sure? Because we examined a wide range of customer reviews from Yelp and TripAdvisor to determine the best fried fish sandwich in every single state. Some sandwiches attract customers to low-key restaurants, while others are part of an extensive menu that includes sides, snacks, cocktails, and other tasty dishes. All of them are worth the trip.
While each state and region has its own take on fried fish, a few sandwiches deserve special mention for innovative takes on (fix this) fish and chips, fried fish sandwiches, and fish tacos. These are popular around the United States and are often the most sought-after dishes on the menu. Crab cakes and Cajun cuisine also get rave reviews from many diners, although these can be regional specialties. Coastal regions tend to have more access to fresh fish, which can mean delicious dishes and sandwiches. But even landlocked states bring amazing flavor and spices to create fried fish that is a must-try when you're in the area.
Alabama: Felix's Fish Camp in Spanish Fort
With over 1,000 Yelp reviews, Felix's Fish Camp is a bonafide success. This restaurant is right on the bay and serves local, fresh seafood daily. Its fried fish sandwich boasts tasty filets served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. While you're there, be sure to enjoy live music at the boat house bar.
(251) 626-6710
1530 Battleship Parkway, Spanish Fort, AL 36527
Alaska: Alaskan Burger & Brew in Anchorage
This restaurant specializes in burgers, with the popular Homer burger topping the list. It features beer-battered halibut, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and Havarti, and comes slathered with a creamy jalapeño dressing that gives it a bit of kick.
(907) 677-4373
5121 Arctic Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Oscar's Pier 83 in Glendale
Oscar's Pier 83 is known for its tasty fish and casual atmosphere. Fried fish options include haddock, tilapia, mahi mahi, and salmon. The fried fish sandwiches, called Fish-Wiches, incorporate many of these options: You can get a Fish-Wich with catfish, mahi mahi, haddock, tilapia, cod, ahi tuna, or get a classic po' boy.
(602) 843-6820
18589 N 59th Ave #111, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arkansas: Flying Fish in Little Rock
With walls adorned with trophy fish, this restaurant on Little Rock's waterfront is the perfect place to get a variety of seafood dishes. Its fried fish sandwiches, called poor boy loaves, include catfish, shrimp, oyster, grouper, and crawfish. You can find 12 locations around the state and in parts of Texas.
(501) 375-3473
511 President Clinton Ave, Little Rock, AR 72201
California: Pete's Seafood & Sandwich in San Diego
Not only does this restaurant in sunny San Diego have fried fish sandwiches, they also serve multiple types of fried fish po' boys, including shrimp and oyster varieties, along with East coast favorites, like lobster-based dishes. They're all served on toasted split-top rolls. The owner has been in the business for 40 years and brings all that expertise to bear on Pete's.
(619) 255-8940
3382 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
Colorado: Maine Shack in Denver
The fried haddock sandwich at Maine Shack is not to be missed. It's served on a fluffy potato roll, and comes with haddock, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce. You can pick one up at the original Maine Shack restaurant location in Denver, one of the other establishments in Colorado, or at Empower Field, home of the Denver Broncos.
(303) 997-2118
1535 Central St, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut: Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven
More than 600 Yelp reviews sing the praises of this restaurant, which serves Southern comfort and soul food in generous proportions. Try the fried fish sandwich with catfish, tilapia, or whiting — you can't go wrong with any of them. There are also fried fish plates, sides, and desserts. You can even get delivery if you're in the neighborhood.
(203) 787-4123
636 Congress Ave, New Haven, CT 06519
Delaware: Matt's Fish Camp in Lewes
Some of the most popular dishes at this restaurant include fish and chips, lobster rolls, and crab cakes. The fish filet sandwich is the star here, though; it comes on a potato bun and boasts cheese and tartar sauce. The spot's ambiance is bright and airy with beachy decor — perfect for enjoying said sandwich. You can also order online or arrange catering.
(302) 644-2267
34401 Tenley Ct, Lewes, DE 19958
Florida: Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish Market in Miami
Garcia's Seafood Grille is family-owned, and serves many traditional seafood dishes. The restaurant is also part of the fish market, and over 1,200 enthusiastic Yelp reviews make it clear it succeeds in both forms. You can get fried mahi mahi, shrimp, or grouper sandwiches here, all of which are delicious. There are also many other fried fish entrées on the menu worth checking out.
(305) 375-0765
398 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
Georgia: Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House in Atlanta
Six Feet Under has delicious food, including fried fish, fried chicken, and sides, plus a relaxed atmosphere with indoor and outdoor dining. The fried grouper sandwich is of particular interest; many customers hail it as full of flavor and delicious texture. Take note — there are two Atlanta area locations, and the menu varies slightly at each.
Multiple locations in Atlanta
Hawaii: Umeke's Fish Market Bar & Grill in Kona
At Umeke's Fish Market Bar & Grill, you can order the day's fresh catch as a fried tempura fish sandwich, topped with furikake aioli. It's a perfect taste of Hawaii — plus, it comes with a side of fries. If you fall in love with Umeke's main restaurant in Kona while on vacation, make sure to stop by the airport location before heading back home.
Multiple Locations in Hawaii
Idaho: Country Bay Bistro in Boise
At Country Bay Bistro, you can choose from a fried cod po' boy, a shrimp po' boy, or an oyster po' boy to get your fried seafood fix. Enjoy your sandwich, along with fries and veggies, in the coastal ambiance of the restaurant's indoor dining area.
(208) 378-8080
1749 S Cole Rd, Boise, ID 83709
Illinois: Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp in Chicago
The secret recipe breading is the star at Lawrence's, which is famous for its fried shrimp. The family-owned restaurant has been around since the 1950s and has four locations around Chicago. The Canal Street location is even open 24 hours a day so you can always get your fried fish sandwich fix.
Multiple locations in Chicago
Indiana: Caplinger's Fresh Catch in Indianapolis
With over 800 reviews on Yelp, Caplinger's has a fish counter that includes traditional fish as well as some that are harder to find, such as calamari steaks and king crab legs. It serves walleye, catfish, cod, ocean perch, whiting, shrimp, tilapia, grouper, and whitefish on sandwiches plus a variety of fried fish platters.
(317) 288-7263
7460 N. Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Iowa: Angry Goldfish Pub and Eatery in Des Moines
With traditional pub fare, the fried fish sandwich and fish and chips at Angry Goldfish Pub and Eatery are some of its top-selling dishes. One of its most famous sides is its sriracha-flavored goldfish crackers. It's not hard to see where it gets its name, but you will leave happy with your meal choice.
(515) 288-2358
2301 Southwest 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315
Kansas: The Burger Stand in Topeka
The fried catfish po'boy at The Burger Stand is delicious, served with Creole slaw with a bit of kick, pickle relish, and a tomato. It comes with mayo made in house as well as greens to give the sandwich a bit of crunch. The Burger Stand also occasionally runs specials with different flavors, such as fruit salsa or slaw.
Multiple locations in Kansas
Kentucky: The Fish House in Louisville
This restaurant specializes in fried fish so you can be sure that it's been perfected, from the crispy batter to the flaky fish. On sandwiches, it offers fried scrod, catfish, tilapia, and haddock. It also serves a variety of tartar sauces, fries, and hushpuppies. A visit gets a sweet ending when you order its delectable beignets.
(502) 568-2993
1310 Winter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204
Louisiana: Oceana Grill in New Orleans
With over 9,000 Yelp reviews, Oceana Grill is a standout in the state for Cajun and Creole-style cuisine. You can try its popular fried seafood or Taste of New Orleans platters. For handhelds, Oceana Grill serves po'boys with fried catfish, shrimp, oysters, or gator. Plus, it's located right in the heart of the famous New Orleans French Quarter.
(504) 525-6002
739 Conti St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Eventide Oyster Company in Portland
Oysters and lobster may be popular, but the fried oyster bun and the fish sandwich are also tasty options at the seafood restaurant with over 4,000 Yelp reviews. Check out the massive block of Maine granite at the bar featuring the day's offerings of oysters and shellfish. For baseball lovers, there is another smaller location in Boston at Fenway Park.
Multiple locations in Maine
Maryland: Davis Pub in Annapolis
This casual dining spot dates back to the 1920s when it opened as a general store. Today, it serves pub fare including a fried cod sandwich that comes with coleslaw and tartar sauce. You can choose between fries, potato chips, red potato salad, extra coleslaw, or fresh vegetables as a side.
(410) 268-7432
400 Chester Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403
Massachusetts: Yankee Lobster in Boston
Does fried lobster qualify as fried fish? For Yankee Lobster's fried lobster roll, we'll allow it. Other delicious options include a fried fish sandwich, the Yankee fish sandwich with extra fixins, a crab cake sandwich, a crab meat roll, and a crobster roll with both crab and lobster on top. But if you're looking for fried goodness, try this non-traditional banger.
(617) 345-9799
300 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210
Michigan: Detroit 75 Kitchen in Detroit
This food truck has casual fare including take-out lunch and dinner plates. The Fisher Fwy. fish sandwich includes fried catfish, haddock, and perch but is only available on Fridays. It offers catering and special events dining options. Detroit 75 Kitchen is a food truck and on the casual side. But it provides picnic table seating with large umbrellas.
(313) 843-3215
4800 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209
Minnesota: Sea Salt Eatery in Minneapolis
Fried fish sandwiches, calamari, fish tacos, and fried catfish are some of the most popular dishes at Sea Salt Eatery, which has over 800 reviews on Yelp. While the food is delicious, the scenic location in Minnehaha Regional Park puts this restaurant on top. It's seasonal and only open in the late spring, summer, and early fall.
(612) 721-8990
4825 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Mississippi: Fatty's Seafood Restaurant in Picayune
Fatty's serves a variety of po'boys and sandwiches, including the catfish po'boy served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle with fries on the side. You can even get their delicious food catered or reserve one of their private rooms for a special celebration. There are locations in Mississippi and Louisiana.
Multiple locations in Mississippi and Louisiana
Missouri: Lula Southern Cookhouse in Kansas City
There are plenty of delicious options on the menu, including catfish, shrimp, and tasty macaroni and cheese. It serves a variety of po'boys, including fried shrimp and fried catfish. You'll be treated to amazing views of Kansas City when dining in person at the restaurant or when hosting a special event in its space.
(816) 648-0808
1617 Main St Suite 100, Kansas City, MO 64108
Montana: Phatty's Seafood & Steakhouse in Billings
The indoor dining room or outdoor patio are perfect places to enjoy a fried shrimp or fried catfish po'boy from Phatty's. They are served on French bread from Gambino's in New Orleans and topped with lettuce, tomato, and a dill cream sauce.
(406) 702-1888
1603 Grand Ave, Suite 145A, Billings, MT 59102
Nebraska: Shuck's Fish House & Oyster Bar in Omaha
There are three locations of Shuck's Fish House in the Omaha area. Each serves numerous options for fried fish, including appetizers, po'boys, platters, and the popular codwich special. It was voted the best seafood in Omaha by Omaha Magazine in 2024 and got first place for seafood in the 2023 Omaha's Choice Awards. Those are bonafides we're comfortable with.
Multiple locations in Omaha
Nevada: Gritz Cafe in Las Vegas
Try a fried catfish po'boy from Gritz Cafe for an authentic taste of Southern food in Sin City. It's served with lettuce, tomato, and a secret special sauce on a grilled hoagie roll. If you're feeling fancy, go for the fried shrimp rich boy sandwich on a croissant, which comes with the same toppings. Both are served with grits or fries.
(702)255-4748
1911 Stella Lake Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106
New Hampshire: The Barley House in Concord
Casual options, such as fish and chips, burgers, and sandwiches, make this a great place to enjoy lunch. Known for burgers but the fried haddock sandwich gets plenty of attention. It has a beer and curry batter plus cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a brioche bun. The fish tacos are also a popular option.
(603) 228-6363
132 N Main St, Concord, NH 03301
New Jersey: Crockett's Fish Fry in Montclair
There are plenty of fish sandwich options at Crockett's, including whiting, catfish, flounder, porgie, and tilapia. No matter which variety you choose, the price doesn't change and each sandwich comes with two slices of bread on the side. There aren't a lot of bells and whistles, just great fried fish.
(973) 746-2114
162 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07013
New Mexico: Bubba's 33 in Albuquerque
The fried fish sandwich at Bubba's 33 is made with Atlantic cod fried in a Boston lager beer batter and served on a crispy toasted hoagie roll. You can add all the fixins, including tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, and tartar sauce. You can find the fried fish sandwich at Bubba's 33 at multiple locations in New Mexico and 13 other states.
Multiple locations in New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Indiana, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma, New Jersey, and Kansas
New York: Lobster Place in New York City
An authentic seafood market with more than 1,500 reviews on Yelp, Lobster Place has so much more than just lobster. The crispy fish sandwich and fish and shrimp fry are two dishes that get rave reviews. Ordering at the fish counter or the convenient outside pickup is also part of the experience.
(212) 255-5672
75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011
North Carolina: Fish Bites Seafood in Wilmington
Fish Bites Seafood is known for its fresh seafood, which you can also get at its fish market to take home. The fish and chips as well as the customizable fish bites basket are two tasty options on the menu. But the fish bites po'boy and the crabby samie sandwich are two must-try menu items.
(910) 791-1117
6132 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412
North Dakota: Beer & Fish Co in Fargo
In addition to having a great bar selection, Beer & Fish Co in Fargo serves a tasty fried fish sandwich. Choose between cod and walleye or upgrade for a few dollars more for halibut. Each sandwich comes with American cheese, pickle, lettuce, and tartar sauce as well as your choice of side.
(701) 532-1342
230 Roberts Alley, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Tim's Tavern in Canton
The fried fish sandwich at Tim's Tavern is made with Atlantic cod and comes in a regular or jumbo size. You can add a slice of cheese for just $1 more. A Cajun-style fried shrimp po'boy is also a popular menu choice.
(330) 455-6306
3323 Parkway St. NW, Canton, OH 44708
Oklahoma: The Catch in Oklahoma City
The fried catchfish sandwich is served on a toasted Gambino's roll along with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and remoulade. You can also get fried gator, shrimp, or crawfish tails on your po'boy or as tacos. They come with hush puppies and fries to make it a great meal.
Multiple locations in Oklahoma and Texas
Oregon: Screendoor in Portland
With more than 8,500 reviews on Yelp and two locations, Screen Door is a favorite for southern cooking, especially their fried fish sandwiches which are served with slaw and pickles. Some of its top dishes include fried oysters over cornbread, fried chicken, and the popular Screen Door plate. It also makes many of its sauces in-house.
screendoorrestaurant.com/east-side/
(503) 542-0880
2337 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Saad's Halal Restaurant in Philadelphia
For halal cuisine, Saad's in Philadelphia is a fantastic option with a popular fried fish dish. The fish wrap and fried tilapia plate both stand out on the menu but it also serves a traditional fish sandwich and fish hoagie. Everything at the restaurant, which began as a food truck, is homemade.
(215) 222-7223
4500 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Rhode Island: Monahan's Clam Shack by the Sea in Narragansett
Clams are a popular menu item at this casual spot but the N.E. fish sandwich is also a tasty option for those looking for a fried fish sandwich. It's made with locally caught flounder and served with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. You can also opt for a Caribbean fish sandwich, which features mango and peach salsa with a chipotle aioli.
Multiple locations in Rhode Island
South Carolina: Poogan's Porch in Charleston
You can enjoy some low country-style dishes, including fried chicken, fried fish, crab cakes, and popular she-crab soup. The chicken fried flounder sandwich is drenched in white barbecue and comes with green tomato and celery salad. Plus, it's dog-friendly and oozes Southern charm.
(843) 829-4332
72 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: The Blarney Stone Pub in Sioux Falls
Traditional Irish cuisine is on the menu at The Blarney Stone Pub, which also features outdoor seating and a large selection of beers. The fibber's fish sandwich with ale-battered cod is a must-try and comes with slaw and waffle fries.
blarneyirishpub.com/sioux-falls
Multiple locations in North Dakota and South Dakota
Tennessee: Ed's Fish House in Nashville
Next time you're in Music City, track down the Ed's Fish House food truck to get your hands on their famous whiting fish sandwich, which they've been serving since 1972. It's battered in Ed's own cornmeal seasoning and served on white bread with mustard, hot sauce, onions, and pickles, plus cheese if you want to add it.
(615) 977-2748
2806 Smith Springs Rd, Nashville, TN 37217
Texas: Miller's Seawall Grill in Galveston
You can enjoy fresh seafood right alongside the beach at Miller's, which has more than 1,800 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant has been around since 1976 and perfected fried fish appetizers, po'boy sandwiches, and platters. Popular dishes include fried shrimp, fish tacos, fried fish, and the Seawall special platter.
millersseawallgrillgalveston.com
(409) 763-8777
1824 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550
Utah: Summerhays Halibut N Chips in Salt Lake City
The deep-fried halibut sandwich is served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. It comes ala carte but you can upgrade to a combo with a side and a drink for a few dollars more. If you love the fish, try a platter with other fried fish varieties or in a family basket.
(801) 424-9000
4870 S. Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Vermont: Al's French Frys in South Burlington
The fried haddock sandwich at Al's French Frys is delicious and the ambiance is truly one-of-a-kind. The diner-style establishment was founded in the 1940s, by Al of course, and has been in business frying up burgers, fish, and fries ever since.
(802) 862-9203
1251 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: Dockside in Virginia Beach
Where else can you go for a fishing trip, stop by the fish market, and order a fried flounder sandwich all in the same place? Dockside in Virginia Beach is a hidden gem and the fried fish sandwich is as fresh as they come. It's served with your choice of fries, coleslaw, or potato salad. You can also upgrade it by adding three jumbo fried shrimp on top.
(757) 481-4545
3311 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Washington: Seattle Fish Company in Seattle
It serves that a Seattle-based seafood restaurant would have plenty of options, but the fried halibut sandwich from the grill is the way to go at Seattle Fish Company. You can dine in or takeout, as well as order fish to be delivered right to your door. You can't go wrong with the salmon sandwich, cod sandwich, or oyster po'boy, either.
(206) 938-7576
4435 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
West Virginia: Coleman's Fish Market in Wheeling
At Coleman's Fish Market, which has been around since 1914, you can order a basic fried fish sandwich or a deluxe fried fish sandwich with tartar sauce on a whole wheat bun. Their fried fish is also sold by the pound and comes with extra bread. We're suckers for this level of simplicity (and deliciousness).
(304) 232-8510
2226 Market St, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: Final Approach in Milwaukee
In proper Wisconsin tradition, Final Approach has a Friday fish fry that gets rave reviews — particularly for the beer-battered cod which is served on rye bread with coleslaw and fries on the side. You can dine in or get it through the drive through option. Be sure to visit on Fridays, however, since these specials are only available once each week.
(414) 744-7060
4959 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Wyoming: Sanford's Grub & Pub in Casper
Sanford's has a lengthy sandwich menu, but the tasty po'boys are the way to go. You can choose between cod, walleye, or halibut, all of which are served on a deep-fried hoagie. Toppings include lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce made in house, and fried okra.
(307) 315-6040
61 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY 82609
How we chose fried fish sandwiches
This list of the best fried fish sandwiches in each state is based primarily on customer reviews. After all, who better to weigh in than happy customers who have tried the fish and returned for more? Some have received recognition in the form of local awards or top lists on customer-based sites. But the true testament comes from the numerous pictures of happy customers having fun and the empty plates they leave.
Some restaurants have been around for many years, which is a testament to their great service and food. Others are newcomers offering new flavors or options to the local food scene. When the restaurant was attached to a fish market or fish charter, we made sure to mention it since that means fresh fish and a delicious sandwich. Fish fry events were popular since they tend to have a great batter and setup, as well as all the sides you might like to see with your fried fish sandwich.