The Best Fried Fish Sandwiches In Every State According To Reviews

If you're traveling in the United States and get a craving for a fried fish sandwich, you can be sure there's something delicious nearby, no matter where you are. How can we be so sure? Because we examined a wide range of customer reviews from Yelp and TripAdvisor to determine the best fried fish sandwich in every single state. Some sandwiches attract customers to low-key restaurants, while others are part of an extensive menu that includes sides, snacks, cocktails, and other tasty dishes. All of them are worth the trip.

While each state and region has its own take on fried fish, a few sandwiches deserve special mention for innovative takes on (fix this) fish and chips, fried fish sandwiches, and fish tacos. These are popular around the United States and are often the most sought-after dishes on the menu. Crab cakes and Cajun cuisine also get rave reviews from many diners, although these can be regional specialties. Coastal regions tend to have more access to fresh fish, which can mean delicious dishes and sandwiches. But even landlocked states bring amazing flavor and spices to create fried fish that is a must-try when you're in the area.