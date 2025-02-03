The much-maligned fried fish sandwich is often relegated to the bottom of fast-food menus. While this sandwich of religious origin certainly has its disciples, it is more often the butt of drive-thru jokes around the United States. Why? Does this perfectly approachable vehicle for flavor lack the panache of chicken nuggets? Does it pale in comparison to the mighty quarter-pound cheeseburger? Or has the general public merely grown tired of tartar sauce on panko-breaded pollock? A change, it seems, is needed.

Rise up, champions of the humble fried fish sandwich, for our time is now! This sandwich is primed for a renaissance, and few other food items can possibly compete with its providential properties. Crispy fried fish, the soft tang of pickles in tartar, and a savory layer of rich American cheese on a fluffy white bun — this sandwich has it all. The only thing it's missing is a pop of contemporary flair. That's where we come in. The fried fish sandwich, while perfect in its simplicity, can easily be elevated by introducing exciting new ingredients. Here are 12 tasty toppings to try on your next fried fish sandwich.