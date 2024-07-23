Why This Popular Trader Joe's Item Is Banned In South Korea

There are plenty of items you should never buy at Trader Joe's, but the grocery chain's Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend isn't one of them. However, if you're a fiend for the stuff with a penchant for travel, be warned: You can't take the popular spice mix with you if you're heading to South Korea. The seasoning is banned in the East Asian country due to one specific ingredient. While the salt, garlic, and sesame seeds in the blend are fine, South Korea takes issue with poppy seeds, which its customs authorities claim are a narcotic substance due to the fact that poppies are used to produce opium.

So really, the ban isn't specifically about the Trader Joe's version of everything bagel seasoning — if you make your own mix at home, you also couldn't take that into the country. However, as of summer 2024, Korean customs officers seem to be honing specifically on the Trader Joe's product. Signs in Korean airports warning of the poppy seed ban feature photos of the Trader Joe's branded seasoning mix; some of these have been posted to X (formerly Twitter).

South Korea isn't the only country to ban poppy seeds, although only a few others do: The United Arab Emirates has similar laws, while Singapore requires that seeds be tested before being imported. However, there's no indication that these other two countries have focused on Trader Joe's seasoning as a particular concern.

