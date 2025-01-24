The Umami-Packed Ingredient That Takes Eggs Benedict From Ordinary To Extraordinary

Eggs Benedict is a classic brunch staple for good reason. When it's well made, it's a delicious balance of flavor, fat, salt, and blended textures to wake up your palate on a bleary weekend morning. But even a perfect, buttery eggs Benedict can feel a little tired on repeat. One easy way to transform an ordinary Benny to an extraordinary one comes to us from New York City-based chef and restaurateur Sungchul Shim.

Talking exclusively to Chowhound, he recommends adding a touch of miso paste to the dish. Umami notes from the fermented soybean paste blended into hollandaise sauce transforms each bite of egg, meat, and bread into a complex flavor dance. In the case of hollandaise, "white miso is best for its mild and sweet flavor," he says. It also has the added benefit of not altering the creamy white or light-yellow color of one of the most popular of the five French mother sauces.

Born and raised in South Korea, Shim trained in some of New York City's top restaurants before opening Michelin-starred Kochi in 2019 and Mari, a second Michelin-starred spot, in 2021. At both restaurants, Shim and his team aim to expand the concepts and boundaries of what defines Korean cuisine. While you won't find eggs Benedict with a miso-infused hollandaise sauce on Mari's menu, the food does feature many other umami elements, like Japanese bonito, kimchi onion jus, and charred soy bean sprouts.