How To Use Trader Joe's Orange Chicken To Create A Fusion Meal

Despite a few mildly annoying things about shopping at Trader Joe's, the pros of the popular grocery chain make it more than worth the tragically discontinued items and small parking lots. One of those pros is TJ's propensity for creative and unique fusion food items, from the Philly Cheesesteak Bao to chocolate hummus. Alongside pre-prepared items, they also invite customers to get creative with their own meal combos by pairing two or more items off the shelf for a one-of-a-kind blend of cuisines, textures, and flavors. One popular combo shared by @burrito.mac on TikTok is simple, filling, and sure to hit the spot for a late-night meal or easy midday lunch: an orange chicken and chicken fried rice burrito. The best part? All the ingredients come straight from your favorite whimsical grocery stop.

The Mandarin Orange Chicken, which you can find in the freezer section at Trader Joe's, can be easily heated through in a pan or an air fryer before being tossed in sauce. Similarly, TJ's Chicken Fried Rice comes frozen for great long-term storage and easy preparation in a frying pan, and will last you through several protein-packed burritos full of flavor. While this TikTok user simply wrapped them together in a tortilla, others have suggested using the grocery chain's fried scallion pancakes as a third fusion element to wrap your orange chicken and chicken fried rice in a flaky, crispy, savory green onion shell. (PS: the scallion pancakes also work great as a taco shell.)