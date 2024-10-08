Few would dispute that having the right meat on hand is key to creating excellent Korean barbecue at home. What may not get as much attention are the dipping sauces. Fortunately, good sauce doesn't always fall into the complicated-culinary-project category. As David Shim, the Executive Chef at COTE Korean Steakhouse and participant in the October 29, 2024, City Harvest BID charity event to promote food security, reminds us that sesame oil, salt, and pepper are all that's needed. As he points out, "This mixture is super easy and works well with both beef and pork. My biggest tip for this recipe is to make sure you're not using too much sesame oil."

Called gireumjang, this simple combo of ingredients routinely makes an appearance on Korean barbecue spreads. When you're making this Korean barbecue sauce at home, you can stick with the three ingredients that Chef Shim recommends. Or if you feel the need to add more flavor to the mix, you might try adding a bit of garlic to it.

While dipping sometimes fatty bits of meat into a sauce that boasts a fatty oil as its primary base might seem counterintuitive, the sesame-based dip boosts the meats' flavor in some key ways. It makes it taste much more savory. For umami fans, this is a definite plus. And it introduces a slightly nutty flavor to the dish, thanks to the sesame oil.