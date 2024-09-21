Is It Safe To Store Mustard At Room Temperature?

When it comes to flavorful and versatile condiments, mustard is top tier. Maybe you're pairing it with a little mayonnaise on your turkey sandwich or using it to add some acidity and tang to a homemade vinaigrette. Whatever it is, it doesn't hurt to have mustard in the house. But that begs the question: Does mustard need to be refrigerated? The short answer is no, but if you plan to store it for more than a couple months, then yes.

Of course, the base for the spreadable mustard we know and love is mustard seed. This is what gives mustard its iconic spice. It's in the same family as horseradish, but think of mustard as horseradish's slightly milder cousin. Whether you're using Dijon or stone ground, this spread contains other elements, including vinegar and salt, which add a tangy twist and bring out the seed's natural flavors. A few other add-ons might be included for flavor depending on the recipe, but the vinegar and salt are what preserve the mustard well enough to not require immediate refrigeration — as long as the condiment doesn't contain any perishable add-ons, like fruits and vegetables.