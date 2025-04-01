14 Cheeses To Try In Your Next Baked Pasta

Baked pasta, aka pasta al forno, is an Italian dish that was first popularized in southern Italy but spread throughout the country, eventually becoming well-known and loved in kitchens around the world. Nowadays, there are many baked pasta dishes, each with an innumerable amount of recipes. You've got lasagna, cannelloni, ziti ... if you are pasta savvy, you'll notice the recipes are generally named after the type of pasta used in the dish. Others, like manicotti and mac and cheese, are more Americanized versions.

While there are specific recipes with various types of veggies and meats, a basic al forno dish is made with three main ingredients: pasta, sauce, and of course, cheese! You might be tempted to stick with the classics we all know and love. And while mozzarella, ricotta, cheddar, and Parmesan, are fantastic choices, there are over 2,000 types of cheese to choose from. It's time to explore the big wide world of cheese, and this versatile recipe is a great place to start. Read on to learn about 14 cheeses you should add to your next pasta bake.