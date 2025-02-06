The Kitchen Tool That Slices Cheese With Ease

A vegetable peeler sure seems like a single-purpose kitchen tool. Like a salad spinner (the rare actually useful, supposedly mono-use apparatus), its intended function is literally right there in the name. A vegetable peeler's destiny is to ... peel vegetables. But we've found some other handy applications for it, too. A vegetable peeler is an excellent chocolate shaver. It can cut through a bit of chorizo like a pro. And it can also easily slice a handful of cheese varieties. But texture, dairy dimensions, and desired outcome are all key to determining when this kitchen tool can and cannot slice cheese.

A vegetable peeler will never perfectly pierce something as pliable as fresh mozzarella, for example. We've actually tried and achieved so-so results, but the tool mushes the mozz too much to get anything even approaching a cheese and charcuterie board-worthy cut. So count your moistest, softest cheeses (Brie, chèvre, Camembert) out as well. Your semi-hard (provolone, Gouda, cheddar) and hard varieties (Gruyère, Parmesan, Comté) will be much easier to slice with a vegetable peeler. But, also keep in mind that your peeler is likely only capable of producing narrow slices that may not work for every use case.