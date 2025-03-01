The Ancient Greek Origins Of Feta Cheese

By the time of the Roman Empire, cheese was an integral part of Greek life, consumed by peasants and aristocrats alike. However, the cheese wasn't known as "feta" until the 17th century. The word feta means "slice" or "slab" in Greek, and it originated from cutting large blocks of cheese into slices and placing them into barrels — a tradition that persists today.

It wasn't until the 20th century that feta cheese gained international recognition. Greeks emigrated from their home country in large numbers, especially to countries like the United States, Canada, and Australia, and the cultural expansion was pivotal in introducing feta to the global market. In 2002, the European Union granted feta Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status, meaning that only cheese produced in specific regions of Greece using traditional methods can legally be called feta. As a result, the cheese became even more sought after.

Feta is more than just cheese. It has an ancient history rich in mythology and tradition. The next time you cut a slice, remember Aristotle, Homer, and even that animal stomach that created the first feta. You're tasting a piece of history that reaches back to the time of the Greek gods.