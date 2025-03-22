This Common Mistake Is Ruining The Texture Of Your Mac And Cheese

While a classic comfort food like mac and cheese might be easy to assemble, it can be deceptively difficult to make just right. Macaroni and cheese has become so popular that it's increasingly difficult to live up to the high standards people expect. Plus, even a simple mistake can sabotage a cheese sauce, making this dish trickier than it might seem.

One particularly common mistake that could be ruining the texture of your mac and cheese is over-mixing. While you might know to avoid too much stirring with your baked goods, this can also be a surefire way to destroy your mac and cheese. While over-mixing can turns cake from fluffy to dense, it can make a bowl of mac and cheese turn from silky to gummy. The first way that you can potentially make this mistake is when boiling your pasta. Over-stirring pasta isn't a good idea due to the starch content. The more pressure put on the boiling dough the more starch is released — making the pasta soft and gummy. To do a good deed for your macaroni, don't hover over your pot of pasta while it boils. Simply occasionally stir your pasta, as needed, to prevent them from sticking together.