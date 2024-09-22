12 Ingredients To Upgrade Basic Baked Potatoes

As we know, a baked potato has the potential to be so much more than basic. Even so, beginning with a few basics, like oil and salt rubbed on the exterior is typically the best place to start your upgrades. When done properly, you really don't need anything else (more is better, though).

Chef-in-Residence at ButcherBox Ashley Lonsdale says, "I keep it simple and rub a little olive oil and salt on the outside of my potatoes before baking. This helps crisp and season the skin while the flesh becomes fluffy and tender." Considering that's the ideal texture for the interior and exterior, this is a fantastic place to start.

Potato expert Ashley Shuering backs up the use of oil and salt as a starting point by saying, "I prick it all over with a fork, rub it with avocado oil (or another high smoke point, neutral flavored oil like canola or grapeseed) and liberally sprinkle it all over with either kosher or sea salt."

I also worked in restaurants for 20 years and can confirm that this technique is one of the reasons restaurant baked potatoes taste so much better than the ones many people make at home — don't sleep on this tip. Setting yourself up for success from the very start is the only way to go.

