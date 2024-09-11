The US Steakhouse Chains With The Highest And Lowest Overall Prices

Not all steakhouse chains are made equal — and especially when it comes to price, there are some huge differences between the menus at some of America's biggest and most notable steakhouse chains. Here, we're comparing the pricing at five of those chains, but with a few parameters to make sure it's a fair comparison. We've selected five of the biggest chains by sales volume to compare here: Texas Roadhouse, Outback Steakhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, the Capital Grille, and the confusingly-named Ruth's Chris Steak House.

To make the comparison fair, we're comparing the prices from locations of these restaurants in the Denver, Colorado area, as prices can vary across the country for all sorts of factors from rent to transportation costs. (Denver is one of the few cities where all five of these chains have a presence.) To keep things orderly, we're not comparing the entire menu of each chain, as there are unique items on each. Instead, we're focusing on the items that make up a classic steakhouse meal: a side caesar salad, bone-in ribeye steak with mashed or baked potato side, and cheesecake dessert.

If you're ordering that classic menu, you can expect to pay more — a lot more — if you head to Capital Grille or Ruth's Chris. That four-item menu will cost $113 at Capital Grille or a hefty $125 at Ruth's Chris. The other three are almost half the price: $54.97 at Outback Steakhouse, $50.97 at Texas Roadhouse, and just $47.77 at LongHorn Steakhouse.

