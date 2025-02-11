Ranking Restaurant Chain Salad Bars Based On Reviews

The traditional American salad bar carries a nostalgia for people of a certain age. Long before anyone had concerns over passing germs around while sharing the same salad tongs, the salad bar was in its heyday. There's nothing quite as fantastic to a hungry person than to walk up to a gleaming clean salad bar full of crisp lettuce, freshly chopped vegetables, crispy toppings, rows of dressings, and all the sides. While we can't pinpoint the exact origin of the salad bar, the now-closed Steak and Ale restaurants offered salad bars as early as the '60s. By the '70s, it was common to see salad bars in steakhouses and other full-service restaurants to help tide diners over until their main course arrived.

Even before steakhouses offered hungry diners a pre-meal while they waited, the salad bar buffet concept may have come from the 1939 World's Fair in New York when Americans got their first look at a Swedish smorgasbord. Salad bars are mostly found in grocery stores today. But if you're wondering where you can still grab a plate to pile high with salad offerings, we've searched for chain restaurants offering them. We then narrowed it down to ones where the online reviews were the most positive over the salad bars, even when reviews for other aspects of the restaurants may not be nearly as high.