The Reason Restaurant Baked Potatoes Always Taste Better Than Yours

If you're envisioning the most traditional all-American dinner you can imagine, it almost definitely includes potatoes — likely a baked potato. And across many cuisines, the humble baked spud plays a starring role. The workhorses of the starches, potatoes are incredibly versatile, filling, inexpensive, accessible, and delicious. And you might think the classic baked potato takes very little skill, but the truth is, there's a little more art involved in making one that would pass for a side served in the finest restaurant.

If you've ever noticed that your at-home side never quite measures up to the ones you'd be served dining out, there are a few key reasons for that. And luckily, you don't need any special culinary training to replicate the tactics that make them so good in your favorite sit-down restaurant. There's more than one tip to the perfect potato — all sorts of factors like the type of potato, the baking time and temp, the way you prep them, and the ingredients and flavoring you use all make or break it. But the biggest difference between yours and a chef's is likely the way you bake it — which should never include aluminum foil, but should lean heavily on a source of fat — oil or butter. If crispy outsides and a creamy interior are what you're after — and it is — tweaking these two steps makes all the difference.

