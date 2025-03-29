It's hard to think of an ingredient that's more universally loved than chicken. It's a dish that takes on countless forms in many cuisines around the world, from slow-cooked stews to simple roasts and crispy, deep-fried perfection. It can be comforting and homey or jazzed up into elevated gourmet creations. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that some of the world's top chefs have strong opinions about their favorite chicken dishes, whether they're making them from scratch or ordering them off a menu.

When you think of celebrity chef's signature iconic dishes, many are elaborate creations that helped put them on the culinary map. However, their personal favorites are often much more relatable, particularly when it comes to chicken. Many gravitate toward nostalgic childhood favorites, simple comfort food, and even fast-food guilty pleasures. Think dishes like chicken parm, butter chicken, and chicken fingers. Of course, some chefs don't mind if the dish requires a bit of legwork, provided the end result is delicious. If you're curious about how top culinary stars like their chicken, these are 14 celebrity chef's favorite chicken dishes.