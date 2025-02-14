Chef Marcus Samuelsson's Tips And Tricks For Game-Day Fried Chicken

Chef, TV personality, and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson continues to have a stellar culinary career doing what he loves best, which in his own words is "chasing flavors." The Ethiopian-born chef raised in Sweden began his career in Europe before moving to the U.S. where he opened such iconic spots as Red Rooster Harlem, among others. His global perspective shines through in how he combines seasonings to produce unique flavor profiles for such simple dishes as corn on the cob, which he tops with soy sauce, garlic, Aleppo pepper, and butter.

His take on game day fried chicken is equally unique and mouthwatering. Beyond this, he has some simple and effective tips and tricks to up your own Super Bowl fried chicken that will have your guests cheering. Among these techniques are ways to build up layers of flavor for a craveable dish, the importance of texture, and some time-saving steps so you won't lose your cool on game day. Samuelsson gave a cooking demonstration at the OXO Chefs in Residence Big Game Event held at his restaurant Metropolis in Manhattan on January 30, 2025, using some of the company's cooking tools, including one of his favorites, the OXO etched ginger and garlic grater, thanks to its small size but great stability.