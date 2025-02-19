25 Iconic Dishes From Celebrity Chefs

To an enthusiastic home cook, celebrity chefs are an inspiration and allow us to uncover new culinary techniques and discover unusual ingredients to use in our own kitchens. Most chefs have a dish or two that is particularly iconic and showcase the skills and philosophies that have led to their success.

From Gordon Ramsay's beef Wellington to Ina Garten's chocolate cake, each legendary dish shares a glimpse of the chef's personality and demonstrates their passion for food. While some dishes, such as Jamie Oliver's steak sandwich, are designed to be recreated at home, others are simply to be marveled at — unless you have some liquid nitrogen lying around to whip up Heston's bacon and egg ice cream.

Let's take a look at the signature dishes of some of the world's most renowned chefs; from culinary legend Joël Robuchon and his 31 Michelin stars, to modern superstars such as David Chang. Whether you are looking for a challenge in the kitchen or just want to get in the mood for some tasty nosh, these iconic dishes will inspire and surprise you.