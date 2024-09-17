Ina Garten's Easiest Chicken Dish Of All Time Is Only 3 Ingredients

While its fun to reap the benefits of your culinary expertise by whipping up a delicious, albeit complex, dish, some days it's just not in the cards. With a million obligations outside of the kitchen, there are some nights of the week where an easy-to-make meal is just calling your name. For those inevitable nights, professional chefs like Ina Garten have got you covered. Just look at one of Garten's easiest chicken dishes of all time, which is only three ingredients.

To make Garten's simple chicken dish, you'll simply need some boneless chicken breasts, goat cheese, and basil. While this trio of ingredients is pretty simple, the lovely herbaceous notes in basil and subtle tang of the goat cheese is a flavor match made in heaven, and these ingredients pack in enough flavor all on their own. (Still, for even more flavor Garten recommends using an herb goat cheese in lieu of plain.)

All these ingredients take just five minutes to assemble, and the dish itself will cook in under an hour. Garten dubbed this chicken dish "the easiest dinner I know how to make" on her Instagram, and she loves this recipe so much she even put it in her cookbook "Barefoot Contessa At Home." So, if you're curious, here's how she makes it.

