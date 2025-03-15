Fried Halloumi Helps Reinvent The Grilled Cheese Sandwich

A classic grilled cheese sandwich is a childhood staple that remains nostalgic to many folks long into their adult years. If you're a grilled cheese fan but get bored with a couple of slices of American cheese in between plain white bread, we have a solution for you. Using halloumi in place of a standard cheese choice will result in an exciting new sandwich with savory flavors, and it's also substantial enough to keep you full for hours.

Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese from Cyprus that is delicious on its own (especially when grilled or fried), but is often used in tacos, pasta salads, and even as a meat substitute in sliders. You could get extra creative and even use it to make meatless meatballs. The halloumi typically found in American grocery stores is made with pasteurized cow's milk, but authentic halloumi is made with sheep's milk, goat's milk, or both. Regardless of which mammal's milk was used in halloumi, it is stored in a salty brine, which gives it an addictive savory flavor similar to feta. Its high melting point makes it an excellent candidate for pan frying or grilling, hence why it's such a popular choice for an elevated grilled cheese.