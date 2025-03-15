Fried Halloumi Helps Reinvent The Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A classic grilled cheese sandwich is a childhood staple that remains nostalgic to many folks long into their adult years. If you're a grilled cheese fan but get bored with a couple of slices of American cheese in between plain white bread, we have a solution for you. Using halloumi in place of a standard cheese choice will result in an exciting new sandwich with savory flavors, and it's also substantial enough to keep you full for hours.
Halloumi is a semi-hard cheese from Cyprus that is delicious on its own (especially when grilled or fried), but is often used in tacos, pasta salads, and even as a meat substitute in sliders. You could get extra creative and even use it to make meatless meatballs. The halloumi typically found in American grocery stores is made with pasteurized cow's milk, but authentic halloumi is made with sheep's milk, goat's milk, or both. Regardless of which mammal's milk was used in halloumi, it is stored in a salty brine, which gives it an addictive savory flavor similar to feta. Its high melting point makes it an excellent candidate for pan frying or grilling, hence why it's such a popular choice for an elevated grilled cheese.
How to make your halloumi grilled cheese a masterpiece
Halloumi is basically a blank canvas, so you can get creative with ingredients and flavors. When choosing a bread to use, a sturdy option like ciabatta is a good choice to hold the slices of halloumi without falling apart. Thanks to that high melting point, halloumi does not turn into a gooey mess when heated. In fact, you can fry or grill your halloumi directly in the pan or grill instead of in between bread slices. Simply brushing it with the cooking oil of your choice and adding it to the heat source will give it an irresistible crust on the outside, while staying perfectly soft on the inside. This method adds both texture and depth of flavor for an irresistible, crispy grilled cheese.
Once the halloumi is done, you can lightly toast your bread separately and assemble your sandwich with whatever toppings you like. A balsamic glaze, pesto, tomatoes, and baby spinach will result in a filling and balanced meal, while drizzling hot honey over the cheese before adding tomato slices and fresh basil makes for a sweet and spicy sandwich that feels indulgent. If you're carb-conscious, you could even ditch the bread altogether and instead grab your favorite leafy green for a lettuce wrap. Try adding caramelized red onions, diced avocado, and your favorite chili sauce for a low-carb but nutrient dense play on a taco.