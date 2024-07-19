When Does Strawberry Season End?
Strawberries are a staple: red, juicy, and ripe for including in any number of desserts or eating fresh off the bush. However, the quality of said berries does vary. Try a strawberry picked out of season and you're in for a watery, sour mess. As with many other fruits and vegetables, it is important to keep in mind the time table for strawberry ripeness. But when, exactly, does strawberry season end? The answer is, it depends on where you are. In general, strawberries come into season during late spring or early summer.
Strawberry season can begin as early as February in places such Florida, and as late as June in the Middle South portion of the United States. The same variability also applies to the end of strawberry season. Generally, strawberry plants produce fruit for about three weeks, but since so many states harvest strawberries at varying times, strawberry season typically ranges from February until July. If you're hoping to find strawberries fresh from a local source, you should keep in mind your state's agricultural zone. Agricultural zones are rated one through ten, with higher numbers indicating higher temperatures. For these zones, strawberry season begins, and ends, much sooner than for more temperate agricultural zones. But in general, strawberries are at their peak from May through late June or early July. After that, the season tends to peter out. Even so, this won't impact the availability of strawberries at your local grocery store, as these berries are sold year round.
Different regions with different seasons
Probably the biggest determining factor in when strawberry season ends is which state your strawberries are sourced from. States like Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina have early strawberry seasons. Here, strawberry season will be at its peak around May, though berries will be available through July depending on the farm. If you're looking to pick berries a bit further up North, in states such as Pennsylvania, strawberries tend to peak in June.
Out west, in states such as Montana, strawberry season in much later, ranging from July through August thanks to the region's cooler temperatures. As for California? Well, the Golden State, which spans most of the West Coast of the United States, has an expansive strawberry season, which runs all the way from April to August, depending on how far north in the state they are grown. If you're hoping to make the most of your strawberry season, you can look to local strawberry farms, many of which let customers pick their own berries. These farms will also have more specific details on the status of their own crop, and when their berries are most likely to hit their peak. And, of course, strawberry seasons can vary based on specific weather conditions, all of which can lead to less than desirable berry output.
California: the strawberry basket of America
With the variance in strawberry seasons across the United States in mind, it is also important to note that most strawberries sold in the US come from one single state: California. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, California produces 90% of the strawberries sold in the United States. This is in part due to California's size and varying climates, as farmers are able to plan planting schedules in order to ensure as long of a strawberry season as possible.
However, Florida is also a workhorse for strawberries in the United States, and the Southern state actually provides most of the country's winter crop of strawberries, thanks to its warm climate. This means that you can find these bright, red, and juicy berries year-round. Still, nothing beats fresh, ripe, in-season strawberries. For this, you might want to try your hand at a strawberry crop, or look into finding local, in season berries at a farm or farmer's market near you.