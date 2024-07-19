When Does Strawberry Season End?

Strawberries are a staple: red, juicy, and ripe for including in any number of desserts or eating fresh off the bush. However, the quality of said berries does vary. Try a strawberry picked out of season and you're in for a watery, sour mess. As with many other fruits and vegetables, it is important to keep in mind the time table for strawberry ripeness. But when, exactly, does strawberry season end? The answer is, it depends on where you are. In general, strawberries come into season during late spring or early summer.

Strawberry season can begin as early as February in places such Florida, and as late as June in the Middle South portion of the United States. The same variability also applies to the end of strawberry season. Generally, strawberry plants produce fruit for about three weeks, but since so many states harvest strawberries at varying times, strawberry season typically ranges from February until July. If you're hoping to find strawberries fresh from a local source, you should keep in mind your state's agricultural zone. Agricultural zones are rated one through ten, with higher numbers indicating higher temperatures. For these zones, strawberry season begins, and ends, much sooner than for more temperate agricultural zones. But in general, strawberries are at their peak from May through late June or early July. After that, the season tends to peter out. Even so, this won't impact the availability of strawberries at your local grocery store, as these berries are sold year round.

