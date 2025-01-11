The Sweet Ingredient That Belongs On Your Savory Sandwiches

One of jam's best-known roles in a sandwich is, of course, the humble peanut butter and jelly sandwich — aka PB&J. Chunky jam or a smoother jelly works fine as the "J" here. These sandwiches fueled many of our childhood days, and even as adults, we may revert to this as a quick meal. But jam still has a place in the more sophisticated sandwiches of adulthood — we're here to make the case for adding jam to your savory sandwiches.

Savory sandwiches are filled with ingredients such as roasted vegetables, deli meats, cured meats, pickled vegetables, and soft and hard cheese. These bring salty, smoky, rich, and umami flavors in between two slices of bread — jam is one of those perfect spreads to balance these flavors with its fresh, fruity, tangy, and acidic notes. It's a must to balance the Thanksgiving Day turkey with cranberry sauce — the concept is similar in a savory sandwich with jam.

Jam helps cut through sandwiches with rich components, such as a thick layer of soft cheese. Often, ingredients like pickled red onions, olives, pepperoncini, or mustard are used to cut through fat and creaminess in these types of sandwiches, but jam can do the same — and with a sweet twist. Sandwiches with crunchy toasted bread also take nicely to the contrast of the smooth texture and fresh fruit flavors.