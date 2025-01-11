The Sweet Ingredient That Belongs On Your Savory Sandwiches
One of jam's best-known roles in a sandwich is, of course, the humble peanut butter and jelly sandwich — aka PB&J. Chunky jam or a smoother jelly works fine as the "J" here. These sandwiches fueled many of our childhood days, and even as adults, we may revert to this as a quick meal. But jam still has a place in the more sophisticated sandwiches of adulthood — we're here to make the case for adding jam to your savory sandwiches.
Savory sandwiches are filled with ingredients such as roasted vegetables, deli meats, cured meats, pickled vegetables, and soft and hard cheese. These bring salty, smoky, rich, and umami flavors in between two slices of bread — jam is one of those perfect spreads to balance these flavors with its fresh, fruity, tangy, and acidic notes. It's a must to balance the Thanksgiving Day turkey with cranberry sauce — the concept is similar in a savory sandwich with jam.
Jam helps cut through sandwiches with rich components, such as a thick layer of soft cheese. Often, ingredients like pickled red onions, olives, pepperoncini, or mustard are used to cut through fat and creaminess in these types of sandwiches, but jam can do the same — and with a sweet twist. Sandwiches with crunchy toasted bread also take nicely to the contrast of the smooth texture and fresh fruit flavors.
How to add jam to savory sandwiches
This is not a new concept — cultures around the world, including the U.S., have been adding jam to sandwiches since the invention of the sandwich. France's most eaten sandwich, the jamon beurre, is a baguette with butter and ham. It is sometimes eaten with fruit preserves. Spain enjoys a sandwich with manchego cheese and membrillo, a thick jam that can be cut into slices. America's Monte Cristo sandwich, a battered and fried ham and cheese sandwich, is often served with a side of berry jam.
The world of jam is vast and the pairings are endless. Berry-based jams — like mixed berry, blackberry, raspberry, and blueberry — work exceptionally well for standing up to slices of meat, especially smoked and well-seasoned ones. Fig jam's earthy flavor and subtle sweetness are the perfect pairing for tangy cheeses, such as goat, and salty meats, like prosciutto. Peach jam's juicy, full flavor balances out spicy meat, sausages, and chili peppers. Apple jam is amazing with cheddar cheese, while the tart orange marmalade balances ricotta.
Consider where you eat jam in your day-to-day life — maybe served on a cracker with brie or camembert, and a slice of pear — and use this as inspiration for sandwiches. If you're lost for pairing ideas, start with a simple grilled cheese. Most jams go well with grilled cheese, ranging from strawberry (try making it yourself) to apricot, so this a good starting place to experiment.