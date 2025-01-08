Is The Most Expensive Steak On Texas Roadhouse's Menu Worth It?

Everything may be bigger in Texas, but how big does a steak need to be to properly feed a Texas cowboy? If you ask chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse, a 23-ounce porterhouse T-bone steak might do the job. The porterhouse is the restaurant's largest and most expensive menu item, and it just might be worth the value if we hold it up to competing steakhouses.

Texas Roadhouse's porterhouse beats competitors if we compare the meat ounce to menu price ratio. Outback Steakhouse (22 ounces for $34.99), Longhorn Steakhouse (22 ounces for $33.79), Ruth's Chris Steak House (40 ounces for $119), and Texas Roadhouse (23 ounces for $33.99) had a median of 22.5 ounces for $34.50. Texas Roadhouse's porterhouse was the only one that exceeded the size median while staying under the price median — the best overall value, mathematically speaking.

Keep in mind that while these steakhouses were available around the same location for these prices, the cost of these porterhouses may differ depending on your zip code. Regardless, Texas Roadhouse still beats Outback and Longhorn for size, and it doesn't sell porterhouses over $100 like Ruth's Chris Steak House.