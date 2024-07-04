2 Ways To Upgrade Your Steak With Spicy, Creamy Cowboy Butter

A little bit herby, sometimes spicy, and all-around creamy, cowboy butter can dress up your steak, enriching it with flavor and sealing in its juiciness. Adding a dollop of butter to the top of a steak or to the frying pan you're cooking in ain't no new thang. However, cowboy butter's infusion of herbs and spices, plus butter's creamy vibe, adds extra zest to the meat.

Advertisement

That said, a slice or two of flavored butter melting down the sides of your beef isn't the only way to introduce this flavor kaleidoscope to your dinner. Cowboy butter also works as a dip and as a spread. Yes, you can cook your steak in it, but if you find yourself craving more of its herbs-and-spices flavor profile in each bite, melting it turns it into a dip that rivals steak sauce. And cowboy butter doesn't just encourage the Maillard reaction in your steak. In its melted form, it also upgrades other proteins, like shrimp, fish, chicken, and pork, making it a natural choice for a surf-n-turf spread.

Alternatively, when kept at room temperature, cowboy butter creates a multifaceted taste experience as a spread. In addition to topping your pan-seared steak with it, you can enjoy it as an appetizer by adding it to your butter board or spread it on the homemade biscuits you plan to serve with your dinner. Basically, it can improve a meal, from the start to your very last bite.

Advertisement