Making Copycat Texas Roadhouse Ranch Is Easier Than You Think

The Lone Star State-inspired steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse has several claims to fame. Already well known for the delicious rolls, strongly ranked appetizers, and variety of steak cuts, the Texas-themed eatery hardly needed to double down with its own version of the beloved American condiment ranch dressing. But double down it did. Whether you're ordering fried pickles or Rattlesnake Bites, you can opt for the Cajun Horseradish Sauce or its very own in-house variety of buttermilk ranch.

Tangy, acidic, and herbaceous, Roadhouse enthusiasts have found that the TXR Ranch isn't quite like any other. In fact, its flavor profile is unique enough that dozens of fans have taken to the internet to find out if the brand is bottling one of its best-kept secrets or, barring that, if there's a copycat recipe that can hold a candle to the original. Luckily for us, a Roadhouse employee answered our pleas for information on Reddit, and the actual combination is easier to make than you'd think. All you need is the right spice mix blended with a precise proportion of dairy. While the Redditor recommends a certain ratio to recreate the dressing on a massive scale, the trial-and-error consensus is that on a smaller scale, the ratio you need is closer to 1:1:2, or one seasoning packet, one cup of buttermilk, and two cups of mayonnaise.