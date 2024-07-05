Turn Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries Into Dessert With 2 Easy Swaps

Sweet potatoes are one of the most versatile foods, because they're a blend of slightly sweet and savory that helps them pair with many different ingredients. Sweet potatoes can be cooked and served whole, sliced and fried for french fries, or even mashed and turned into a popular Thanksgiving dish known as sweet potato pie. If you have a bag of frozen sweet potato fries and aren't sure how to use them, don't bother serving them with ketchup or spicy mayo. Rather, air fry them and turn this dish into a sweet treat with just a couple of swaps.

Sweet potato fries are usually served as a side dish with something like a burger or steak, but instead of seasoning them with savory ingredients like sea salt or paprika, toss the fries in a little bit of cinnamon sugar before cooking them. And sweeten the deal even more by dipping them in frosting — or even marshmallow fluff — to create the ultimate unexpected dessert.