Add Bacon Fat To Your Homemade Mayo And Thank Us Later

You may have seen it on grocery store shelves, manufactured by big brands or packaged by smaller, more niche makers: Baconnaise. This hybrid condiment is intended to taste exactly like what it sounds like, bacon-infused mayonnaise, but mass-market versions are often made with bacon-adjacent flavorings, rather than anything closer to the real deal. But with just a little elbow (and, ahem, bacon) grease, you can make a more pure form of baconnaise in your very own kitchen.

Yes, you could simply mix a bit of mayo in with your cooled, strained bacon fat, but the resulting texture wouldn't be quite right. Making it from scratch is a relatively simple process that will leave your BLT guests disproportionately impressed. The challenge is to render enough bacon fat for the recipe to work, so next time you cook bacon — oven cooking bacon is one of the better and easier methods — collect that bacon grease and set it aside for your baconnaise.