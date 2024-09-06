One Of America's Most Popular Pizza Chains Isn't A Restaurant At All

It's no secret that Americans are big on pizza. A survey conducted by OnePoll in 2023 revealed that the average adult in the United States eats the cheesy food three times a month and is likely to indulge in around five slices when the opportunity avails itself, totaling up to 180 slices annually (via StudyFinds). And while there's some disagreement over the preferred place to buy pizza — a restaurant versus the grocery store's frozen foods aisle, for instance — the popularity of pizza chains is undeniable.

From late-night delivery to deals on extra toppings, Domino's, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Papa Johns are satisfying cravings all over America. Even take-and-bake chains like Papa Murphy's or build-your-own-personal-pie places like Mod Pizza and Blaze Pizza do big business. While the largest pizza chain in the United States isn't easy to guess, you might be more surprised to learn that one of the most popular places to buy a slice isn't a restaurant, but a superstore.

Costco, the massive retailer best known for its deals on bulk goods, is one of the biggest pizza chains in the country. While many loyal customers feel most passionate about Costco's fan-favorite hot dogs, the number of warehouses throughout the United States and the food court pizza's low price make it a popular spot for people to grab a slice or a whole pie. Plus, as plenty of online forums reveal, the company's pizza is pretty tasty, even if you're limited to cheese and pepperoni.

