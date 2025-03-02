10 Frozen Pizzas You Should Keep Out Of The Cart

Considering the wide array of options consumers have when it comes to store-bought frozen pizza, it's not surprising that there are a few stinkers in the mix. Despite the fact that even frozen pizza is notoriously difficult to screw up, there are a few varieties that just didn't understand the assignment. Given the fact that there are so many good choices on the market, it's hard to understand what makes a brand end up at the bottom of the list — or, it was hard until Chowhound decided to take a good look at what makes a frozen pizza worth skipping.

As it turns out, there are all kinds of things that can ruin a good pizza. Cloyingly sweet sauce, rubbery cheese, mediocre crust, and bland toppings are all guilty in the case of the brands on this list. Some of them possess just a few of these flaws, but then there are others where they all show up to wreck the pizza party. Frozen pizza fans beware — here are a few brands that you should avoid during your next trip to the grocery store.