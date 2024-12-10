The Secret To An Amazing Homemade Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue sauce is one of those endlessly useful condiments. Whether you're putting it on classic pulled pork or brisket, mixing it into your meatloaf, or using it as a quirky topping for your favorite pizza, this dressing can find its way into all kinds of culinary creations.

Yet while you can easily find a range of options at your local grocery store, you may feel compelled to try your hand at crafting your own — and according to Rich Parente, the chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, you should definitely follow that inclination. "It's absolutely worth making your own barbecue sauce at home," he told Chowhound.

Parente went on to share his key piece of advice for home cooks hoping to come up with their own sauce: "The secret to a good homemade barbecue sauce is striking that balance of sweet and tangy," he said. "I like a 50/50 split, but prepare it to your liking, and make sure to taste while you're cooking!"