The Expert Strategy To Choose Side Dishes For The 4th Of July

Picture your perfect Fourth of July party: The sun's shining, the grill's going, and the table's set with delicious sides. But what small dishes are you serving exactly? A simple visualization exercise might not be enough to inspire the menu for your festivities. Sure, herbed potato salad is always a hit, and who doesn't love buttery corn on the cob? However, a little creativity can go a long way when you want to wow hungry guests. If you're trying to figure out what side dishes are best for your party, we have some expert-approved tips to help with your planning.

Chowhound asked two professional chefs for guidance on how to build a Fourth of July menu, whether you're hosting a classic cookout or a fancier sit-down dinner. John Warr, executive chef of the FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar located in the Radisson Blu Mall of America, has developed his farm-to-table menu using fresh, local ingredients inspired by the flavors of wood smoke and lakes throughout the Midwest. Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Brezza and Bar Zazu, creates her menus around seasonal, sustainable ingredients to elevate Italian cuisine and European fare.

If you need help deciding what to serve this Independence Day, both Warr and Brisson offered advice for strategically choosing side dishes that fit the festivities and jazz-up summer staples in tasty ways. They shared some of their favorite foods alongside key suggestions based on what you like, what the weather demands, and what's easiest for you.

