The Expert Strategy To Choose Side Dishes For The 4th Of July
Picture your perfect Fourth of July party: The sun's shining, the grill's going, and the table's set with delicious sides. But what small dishes are you serving exactly? A simple visualization exercise might not be enough to inspire the menu for your festivities. Sure, herbed potato salad is always a hit, and who doesn't love buttery corn on the cob? However, a little creativity can go a long way when you want to wow hungry guests. If you're trying to figure out what side dishes are best for your party, we have some expert-approved tips to help with your planning.
Chowhound asked two professional chefs for guidance on how to build a Fourth of July menu, whether you're hosting a classic cookout or a fancier sit-down dinner. John Warr, executive chef of the FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar located in the Radisson Blu Mall of America, has developed his farm-to-table menu using fresh, local ingredients inspired by the flavors of wood smoke and lakes throughout the Midwest. Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Brezza and Bar Zazu, creates her menus around seasonal, sustainable ingredients to elevate Italian cuisine and European fare.
If you need help deciding what to serve this Independence Day, both Warr and Brisson offered advice for strategically choosing side dishes that fit the festivities and jazz-up summer staples in tasty ways. They shared some of their favorite foods alongside key suggestions based on what you like, what the weather demands, and what's easiest for you.
Cater the menu to temperature and tastes
When figuring out what to prepare for your Fourth of July party, consider the day's atmosphere — literally. The start of the summer tends to be warm, depending on the climate you live in, so opt for light and fresh side dishes. "If the event is going to be outside, then it will probably be hot. You don't want to do anything too heavy," says John Warr, suggesting, "Something refreshing like Tajin grilled watermelon with a Balsamic glaze." Whether searching for the tastiest watermelon at the store or scoping out fresh produce at a local farmers market, shopping for seasonal ingredients can help you build a menu that reflects what tastes best in hot weather.
Another pro tip that any cook will be glad to hear: Choose side dishes that you know you'll want to eat. Of course, you should also heed your guests' preferences, particularly if they have any dietary restrictions, which is easy enough if you're feeding close friends and family. But there's nothing wrong with being a little selfish and whipping up your favorite summer salad –especially if you're the one doing all the cooking. When writing a menu, Warr says, "I think to myself, would I want to eat this?" If it's not to your liking, it shouldn't make the cut.
Be mindful of what works best for you as a host
Along with cooking food that you want to eat, it's also worthwhile to curate a Fourth of July menu that suits how you want to spend the holiday. If your family tends to take things easy, the last thing you want is to feel super stressed on what should be a relaxing day. Nicole Brisson says, "I think a Fourth of July menu should be built for ease." She suggests building the menu around one protein. Whether you have your heart set on grilling the traditional hamburgers and hot dogs or want to take a page out of another professional chef's book and make Guy Fieri's super stuffed steak, for simplicity's sake, consider letting the mains guide the sides.
Brisson's also a big fan of side dishes that don't require much last-minute cooking. Her approach: "The simpler the better when selecting side dishes." That way, you can enjoy the festivities more instead of chopping vegetables in the kitchen. She recommends "potato salad, Mexican corn salad, coleslaw, and Italian pasta salad. You can make them all in advance and just pull [them] out of the fridge [the] day of." For dishes that can't be made beforehand, take care of whatever prep work you can before the day arrives. After all, you, the host, deserve to kick back and relax as much as anyone.
Spice up classic summer foods
Crowd-pleasing foods, like potato salad, that end up on the table at every summer cookout can satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. But, if you're over the idea of preparing the same old side dishes, consider shaking things up with new flavors or high-quality ingredients. Brisson's take on potato salad "includes toasted almonds, pickles, bacon, hard boiled eggs, and a mix of sour cream and mayo for a healthier option." Warr's recommends spicing up the staples by "[throwing] some sriracha or Cajun seasoning in it." He also suggests whipping up potato salad from other parts of the world like, Russian Olivier salad.
Think about the ambiance of the occasion when planning the menu. For a casual Fourth of July get-together, Warr uses dips, especially those that add a specialty ingredient, such as "a pimento cheese dip with candied jalapeño bacon." For BBQs, Brisson says she likes to make a dish inspired by her mom, who "would always serve baked beans with hot dogs." On the other hand, if your Independence Day celebration will be fairly fancy, elevate a go-to side. As an alternative to corn on the cob, Warr proposes a less messy maque choux. Or if you're considering serving fish, Brisson suggests pairing it with salsa verde, a fennel and citrus salad, panzanella, and caponata for "an Italian theme." Regardless of the direction you go in, you don't have to abandon the classics altogether — simply put your own twist on them.