Instantly Improve Bottled BBQ Sauce With The Help Of This Pantry Staple

If you've ever cooked up your own homemade barbecue sauce — say, if you were cooking some exquisite baby back ribs – then you'll know that nothing beats the impactful punch that a flavorful sauce gives you. So when you revert back to a generic bottled barbecue sauce next time out, you'd be forgiven for being a little disappointed at the relative lack of spirit found in many store-bought offerings. So what should you do with a bottle of sauce that's just sitting on your shelf, waiting to go bad? Worry not, there's a solution to elevating that hum-drum bottle of sauce to yield a product more akin to your delicious homemade goods.

The solution here is actually quite simple — all you need is a good helping of vinegar to give your bottled barbecue sauce the kick it so desperately needs. Your standard white vinegar works perfectly well here — just throw some in until your sauce is nice and punchy. And you can also work with other types of vinegar to add in some other flavors. Apple cider vinegar can be a great addition for typical barbecue fare, and white wine vinegar can add some wonderful notes too. So when in doubt, reach for some vinegar to enhance your bottled barbecue sauce.