Which Cucumbers Make The Crunchiest Pickles?

Any ardent lover of pickles will know that there's nothing quite like that satisfying crunch of biting into one. Whether in a sandwich, on a pizza, or as a snack, a pickle packs a zing of flavors for your taste buds to relish! Creating homemade hearty, crunchy pickles is an art. While there are tricks to ensure your cucumbers soak up bold flavors during pickling, the key to a successful pickle crunch lies in choosing the right type of cucumber to deliver the desired mouthfeel of a grade-A pickle. It all comes down to two critical factors — the size of the cucumber and how firm it is. The last thing you want is a sad and soggy pickle, so English cucumbers are out the door! But, there are cucumber varieties that render themselves perfectly for a pristine pickle given their naturally firm texture and ability to hold up during the pickling process.

Kirby cucumbers are an excellent choice given their thick skin and minimal seeds, which contribute to their exceptional crunchiness. The compact size and dense flesh of Lebanese cucumbers also make them ideal pickle candidates for the perfect snap with each bite. The fresher the better as the softening process begins as soon as the cucumbers are picked. Stay away from standard slicing cucumbers, which tend to be larger, softer, and more watery, and opt for those that were recently harvested and feel firm and heavy for their size. Once you transform them, consider elevating your pickled cucumbers with soy sauce for a desirable boost of umami flavor.