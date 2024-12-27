How Pickling Works: The Science Behind The Process

The satisfying crunch, the tangy zip, the onrush of unique flavors; With descriptors like these, verging on the superlative, it's no surprise that so many people all over the world have come to love the art of pickling. Whether you're chowing down on store-bought pickles straight from the jar, testing techniques for super-crunchy homemade pickles, or frankly anything in between, you may not have stopped to consider exactly how the pickling process yields those delicious vinegary goods you love so dearly.

The processes of pickling and fermentation are not the same. But you could think of the two as cousins, especially as it relates to digging into the science of pickling. At its most essential, a combination of fermentation, added flavors and acids, and the osmosis of drawing water from your pickled products all contribute to making a zesty, crunchy, and strongly-flavorful pickled good. Of course, the amount that one particular process plays into your overall picture depends on a few factors. For example, quick pickled red onions don't have time to ferment, so all your flavor has to be garnered from the veggie itself as well as the added ingredients. But in most traditional pickling processes, there's a heck of a lot more going on than just some produce resting in a briny solution.