Do You Actually Need To Store Pickles In The Fridge?

It can be difficult to wrap our heads around the fact that preserved things still go bad. After all, shouldn't jerky, smoked fish, or pickled veggies just stay good till we use them up? Shelf-stable pickles sit on store shelves for days or weeks at room temperature and under bright lights, after being shipped from who knows where. Shouldn't they still be shelf-stable once the jar is opened? Do they really need to be kept in the refrigerator, like the back of the jar instructs?

The answer is yes. Put them in the refrigerator after opening. Part of the reason is pickling isn't just one process; instead, it includes cooking, fermenting, brining, and marinating, or combinations of each. Each brings different pros and cons to the table, and different risks of bacterial contamination or spoilage. For the most part, what we buy in stores aren't your great-grandparents' pickles.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), any unopened commercial shelf-stable pickled product (or properly home-canned version) has a shelf life of up to about 18 months. Once opened, if they're in a can (think pickled beets), they last in the fridge for another five to seven days. If they're in a jar, they're good for one to three months. Even if they're not spoiled, pickles begin to lose their flavor and quality three months after opening. Essentially, they can go stale even if they don't go bad.