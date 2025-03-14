11 Unexpected Toppings To Try On Your Tomato Sandwich

Tomatoes are the perfect way to add a bit of textural interest and a pop of color to a sandwich. Pairing ripe tomatoes with soft bread slathered in mayonnaise and seasoned with salt and pepper makes the ultimate Southern summer sandwich, a seasonal lunch that really highlights the delightful tang of this vegetable.

Whether sliced on top of a burger or reduced into ketchup to slather on a hot dog, it's undeniable that bread and tomatoes are a match made in heaven. The humble tomato sandwich shines on its own, but experimenting with additional ingredients is a great way to elevate your sandwich game. You may be a pro when it comes to tomato sandwiches or simple variants like BLTs, but now it's time to level up and get creative with your go-to fillings to make your tomato sandwich even more delectable and unique.

There's nothing like raiding the fridge and creating a new combination that shouldn't really work but somehow winds up tasting incredible. So if you're looking for something a bit different to spice up a fresh beefsteak or heirloom, here are a multitude of unexpected toppings to try on your tomato sandwich.