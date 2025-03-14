11 Unexpected Toppings To Try On Your Tomato Sandwich
Tomatoes are the perfect way to add a bit of textural interest and a pop of color to a sandwich. Pairing ripe tomatoes with soft bread slathered in mayonnaise and seasoned with salt and pepper makes the ultimate Southern summer sandwich, a seasonal lunch that really highlights the delightful tang of this vegetable.
Whether sliced on top of a burger or reduced into ketchup to slather on a hot dog, it's undeniable that bread and tomatoes are a match made in heaven. The humble tomato sandwich shines on its own, but experimenting with additional ingredients is a great way to elevate your sandwich game. You may be a pro when it comes to tomato sandwiches or simple variants like BLTs, but now it's time to level up and get creative with your go-to fillings to make your tomato sandwich even more delectable and unique.
There's nothing like raiding the fridge and creating a new combination that shouldn't really work but somehow winds up tasting incredible. So if you're looking for something a bit different to spice up a fresh beefsteak or heirloom, here are a multitude of unexpected toppings to try on your tomato sandwich.
Pesto
There are few ingredients more quintessentially Italian than a vibrant, fresh tomato, so pairing it with another Mediterranean flavor works perfectly. Whether homemade or the best store-bought pesto that money can buy, this sauce brings a delightful, herbaceous zing to any dish. If you've got some basil spare, you can whip up a batch of pesto with just a few ingredients in about five minutes, making it an easy way to bring some extra punchiness to your tomato sandwich. The pine nuts in pesto can make it a little pricier, but if you're looking for a budget option, there are a variety of other nuts you could use for homemade pesto.
Pesto works best if eaten with a sweeter variety of tomatoes to enjoy the contrast of flavors, so cherry and grape tomatoes are a reliable choice, even when tomatoes aren't in season. If you're looking for a European vacation in sandwich form, tomato and pesto is the way to go.
Avocado and mozzarella
Another way to chow down on a taste of the Mediterranean is to take inspiration from the classic Caprese salad that graces the menu of almost every Italian restaurant. Upgrade your tomato sandwich by adding fresh basil and mozzarella to create a harmony of creaminess and tangy freshness. To make it even more indulgent, slice up some ripe avocado to nestle within thick, juicy slices of tomato. The soft, buttery texture of mozzarella and avocado contrasts best against crispy bread, like sourdough or crusty ciabatta.
Though the origins of the Caprese salad are somewhat mythologized, it is claimed that the tomato, mozzarella, and basil represent the red, white, and green of the Italian flag. A Caprese salad sandwich is light and brings a touch of class to a simple lunch, especially when paired with other Italian snacks like olives or even a delicious Italian cocktail if you're feeling extra fancy.
Raw garlic
If you want a European addition to your tomato sandwich but have already sampled Italian-inspired toppings, then look to Spain to try their variety of tomatoes on toast. Raw garlic might sound like an overly potent addition to a sandwich, but it's the backbone of the Spanish classic pan con tomate. This is a simple recipe that allows the natural taste of great produce to shine, so using a good-quality vegetable is vital — beefsteak or Roma tomatoes are always a solid choice.
The traditional pan con tomate isn't exactly a sandwich — it's usually served open-faced with fresh pulp from grated tomatoes adorning toasty, garlicky bread. But even though the preparation may not be identical, garlic will give your traditional tomato sandwich a nice Iberian twist. Simply rub a clove of raw garlic over your bread before adding the mayo and sliced tomatoes (and whatever other toppings you fancy). It adds a greater depth to the savoriness with a kick of umami. Just make sure you don't get too close to anyone before brushing your teeth.
Chips
Often texture can make or break a meal, and sometimes a basic tomato sandwich can just be a little too mushy. The ideal antidote to a soggy sandwich is the addition of some crunch. The Brits have been chowing down on crisp sarnies for decades, so chips are a smashing topping if you're hankering after a taste from across the pond. This childhood lunchroom trick livens up any sandwich, but pairs especially well with a soft vegetable such as a tomato.
Flavoring comes down to personal preference, and you can't go wrong with your go-to favorite chips. A simple salted chip works if you're simply trying to add a bit of textural interest, but you can spice things up with a chili chip, or add some zing with a bag of salt and vinegar. There are countless options to try — perhaps experimenting with chips made from either potato, corn, or other vegetables. Picnics are a great time to load your tomato sandwiches with chips, but make sure to bring an ice-cold drink to counteract all that extra saltiness.
Crème fraîche
A tomato sauce is always heightened to new levels with the addition of crème fraîche. The creaminess and slight sourness of this French condiment cuts through the bite acidic sweetness of a fresh tomato. The same principle applies when the tomatoes are on a sandwich rather than in a sauce. If you're a fan of piquant flavor profiles, then you can't go wrong when adding crème fraîche to your tomato sandwich.
You can easily just use a spoonful of crème fraîche in place of mayonnaise, but using it as the base of an open-face sandwich can transform the meal into a tasty brunch. Serve it with red and yellow cherry tomatoes a dash of olive oil, salt and pepper, and a few chopped chives, and you'll have a dish that is practically begging to be posted on Instagram. It can be ready in a handful of minutes but makes the culinary experience much swankier than if you simply slapped a few tomato slices between two slices of bread.
Hummus and roast vegetables
If you are avoiding dairy but still want a touch of creaminess to add to a tomato sandwich, then fear not, for hummus is the ideal addition. This plant-based chickpea spread is centuries old and has stood the test of time for good reason. Choosing the best store-bought hummus is easy enough, but whipping up a fresh batch doesn't take much longer than tracking down the hummus aisle at the store. Simply blend up some chickpeas, tahini, garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper, and you'll be able to balance the flavors to your taste. If you want more textural interest, then spoon some roast veggies over your tomato and hummus sandwich.
Packed with protein and nutrients, this works extra nicely in a wrap or pita bread if you want to stray further from the traditional white bread route. The silkiness of hummus complements the fresh burst of a tangy tomato. You can enjoy it as a replacement for mayonnaise to add a rich, buttery element to your sandwich. Beyond being a quick dip to blend together, hummus is relatively cheap to make and is a fabulous option for vegans, vegetarians, and lactose-intolerant folk.
Blue cheese butter
When the mild tang of a tomato isn't enough, you might find that a pungent, decadent topping like blue cheese butter improves a tomato sandwich for lovers of strong flavors. While cheese and tomato are frequently paired — from pizza to pasta with tomato sauce to the classic Caprese salad — blue cheese and tomato are more unexpected partners in crime. Often an acquired taste, the potency of blue cheese introduces a complex layer to the simplicity of a humble tomato sandwich. Funky cheeses, like blue cheese, are known for being pair with steak — in this case, a juicy beefsteak tomato will do the trick. Blue cheese butter works perfectly with mayonnaise for an indulgent, creamy texture to highlight the freshness of your tomato.
It's super easy to make your own blue cheese butter — simply beat the cheesy crumbles with an equal amount of butter. After being left to set in the fridge, the blue cheese butter can be added to any sandwich to add indulgence as well as a burst of flavor.
Cucumber
Channel your inner Mad Hatter, brush the dust off your finest china, and get your pinky fingers and teacups at the ready with the perfect afternoon tea sandwich. British high tea, or afternoon tea, is a tradition that sees pots of tea paired with finger sandwiches, scones with jam and cream, and a platter of cakes. Cucumber sandwiches were featured in Oscar Wilde's "The Importance of Being Earnest," and can be traced back to Victorian Colonialism when Brits ate cucumber sandwiches to cool down in India.
Thinly slice tomato and cucumber and layer them on soft, white bread with a touch of salt and pepper. The crisp mildness of cucumber is a delightful antidote to a hot day, and paired with tomatoes this is an elegant, easy lunch option. To enjoy these light, summery sandwiches in the customary way, cut them into triangles, or thin rectangles, and be sure to chop the crusts off.
Charcuterie toppings
Charcuterie boards have been having their moment in the limelight, with beautifully designed platters of snacks and cheeses taking over many a TikTok or Instagram feed. The communal nature of a charcuterie board makes it ideal for a party. If you've got guests coming over, why not make the food table even more fun by offering charcuterie board tomato sandwiches?
As proven time and again, you can't go wrong with pairing any cheese with tomato, but a higher-end option like a burrata or stracciatella can make a tomato sandwich feel like a special occasion. Experiment with other charcuterie fillings, like chutneys, olives, prosciutto, or even figs, to find the flavors you love best. It's a great way to offer a group of people a sandwich that they can make to their own taste while introducing a communal cooking activity that doesn't feel like a chore. It also opens up options to people who may have allergies, intolerances, or dietary preferences, by making each sandwich completely customizable.
Eggs and bacon
Tomato sandwiches are most associated with lunch, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy one to start your day. Depending on how you like your breakfasts — from the basic fried eggs and bacon to fried mushrooms, baked beans, avocado, wilted spinach, or even scrambled tofu — simply cook up a small portion of your favorite toppings and add them to a tomato sandwich. This works best with a thick hunk of homemade, seeded bread, or a pillowy English muffin.
The fresh acidity of a tomato will cut through the heavier, oiliness of fried breakfast foods. It also can add a healthy pop of color to an otherwise beige dish. Whether hitting up the fast food drive-thru for a breakfast sandwich or making your own at home, tomatoes pair perfectly with breakfast food for a kickstart to your morning.
Dill pickles
Dill pickles make a wonderful, crunchy snack on their own, but placing them on a tomato sandwich is a step toward textural perfection. Whether you've made them yourself or chosen a jar of the best store-bought pickles, they go particularly well with tomatoes as a balance to the soft pulpiness of the vegetable. Though they're not for everyone — particularly those who prefer to pluck pickles out of every burger they come across — pickles are a treat in any sandwich for lovers of that distinct sour, vinegary flavor.
When placed on white bread — or perhaps a brioche bun or focaccia, if you're feeling fancy — you have a light, airy bread that contrasts with the juiciness of tomatoes and the snap of pickles. Their acidity can also harmonize well with the sweet tang of fresh tomatoes. If you're somewhat of a pickle connoisseur, why not try experimenting with other pickles like sauerkraut or kimchi to experience the kick of fermentation alongside a succulent tomato. Or, go one step further and top your fresh tomatoes with pickled tomatoes — at that point, we're talking tomato sandwich inception.