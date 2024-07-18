Everything You Need For The Best Tomato Sandwich Of Your Life
It could easily be argued that Southern food represents the pinnacle of American cuisine — soul food, barbecue, heck, fried chicken on its own is enough to declare the South a veritable foodie heaven. But there's one Southern classic that the rest of the country often misses out on because it's the kind of dish that is so simple that restaurants overlook it. We're talking about the tomato sandwich, a glorious treat found in Southern homes throughout the summer. But it shouldn't be limited to there. This is a sandwich for everyone who loves simple pleasures.
A traditional, Southern-style tomato sandwich has five, and only five, ingredients. They are tomatoes, soft white bread, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Simple as can be. Anything more or anything less would surely make a Southerner stand and object. You should definitely try this version first. However, as you'll see, there are many ways to customize these ingredients to fit your ideal tastes. A little experimentation will guide you to your perfect sandwich, but one thing is always true: you've got to start with a really fabulous tomato.
How to pick a great tomato
Finding a good tomato starts with shopping in season. There's a reason that tomato sandwiches are synonymous with summer. Tomato season stretches from May to October, but they are at their peak in late July and August. As much as you may crave tomato sandwiches all year round, they should really be saved as a treat for the summertime because out-of-season tomatoes tend to be bland and mealy. Shopping in-season, and ideally from local farms, is the most important factor in finding high-quality tomatoes for your sandwiches.
When you're perusing the market for tomatoes, there are a few things you should look out for. For the purpose of sandwiches, you want large, juicy tomatoes. Beefsteak tomatoes are the best option, ideally heirloom. Beefsteak tomatoes are generally the largest varieties you'll see in a store, so you can get nice, big slices. They also have a higher ratio of flesh to seeds than other tomato varieties, which is exactly what you want for a sandwich.
To find a good tomato at the market, first check for any signs of damage on the surface, such as scratches or bruises. You should avoid these tomatoes and look for those with shiny, smooth skin. Pick each tomato up; it should feel heavier than it looks, indicating that the flesh is packed with delicious juice. When you find the right tomatoes, keep them fresh right up until you make your sandwich with a clever tomato storage trick.
Your bread and mayo matter
In the South, you will almost always see tomato sandwiches made on soft, untoasted white sandwich bread, the good old pre-sliced stuff you find bagged up in any grocery store. Keeping it plain and simple is the rule. You want to choose bread with relatively low amounts of added sugar, as very sweet breads do not complement tomatoes well. As far as mayonnaise goes, the most popular choice in the South is Duke's, which has been made in South Carolina for over a century. It has a particularly creamy texture and a well-balanced flavor profile that is savory with a subtle tang.
Now, here comes the part that Southerners are going to hate. As great as the traditional tomato sandwich is, sometimes you want to get creative, and there are lots of ways to customize this dish while still keeping it simple. You can try toasting the bread or swapping white bread for something crustier. This will liven up the texture, whereas the pairing of soft bread with tomatoes (also soft) can have a bit of a homogenous mouthfeel. You could try using Kewpie mayo, a brand famous among professional chefs for its rich umami flavor, a nice way to bring more depth to the sandwich. Play around a bit, and see what delights your palate the most. Just remember, save it for the summer tomatoes.