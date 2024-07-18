Everything You Need For The Best Tomato Sandwich Of Your Life

Finding a good tomato starts with shopping in season. There's a reason that tomato sandwiches are synonymous with summer. Tomato season stretches from May to October, but they are at their peak in late July and August. As much as you may crave tomato sandwiches all year round, they should really be saved as a treat for the summertime because out-of-season tomatoes tend to be bland and mealy. Shopping in-season, and ideally from local farms, is the most important factor in finding high-quality tomatoes for your sandwiches.

Advertisement

When you're perusing the market for tomatoes, there are a few things you should look out for. For the purpose of sandwiches, you want large, juicy tomatoes. Beefsteak tomatoes are the best option, ideally heirloom. Beefsteak tomatoes are generally the largest varieties you'll see in a store, so you can get nice, big slices. They also have a higher ratio of flesh to seeds than other tomato varieties, which is exactly what you want for a sandwich.

To find a good tomato at the market, first check for any signs of damage on the surface, such as scratches or bruises. You should avoid these tomatoes and look for those with shiny, smooth skin. Pick each tomato up; it should feel heavier than it looks, indicating that the flesh is packed with delicious juice. When you find the right tomatoes, keep them fresh right up until you make your sandwich with a clever tomato storage trick.

Advertisement