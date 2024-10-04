Does Traditional Pesto Contain Pine Nuts?

Pesto is one of the most interesting pasta sauces, at least out of all the ones that are widely available. It has a distinct green hue and a nutty, umami flavor that is light but refreshing. This unique sauce can be easily bought in stores and has plenty of uses beyond pasta, including delicious caprese panini sandwiches.

Despite everything great that pesto has going for it, there is one major drawback: the inclusion of pine nuts. Traditional pesto sauce is made using pine nuts, which can be troublesome as pine nuts can be somewhat pricey. However, there are varieties of pesto out there that do not include pine nuts, but it is definitely a case-by-case basis.

There are also pesto sauce varieties made using other kinds of nuts, like walnuts. For those with a nut allergy, there is also a type of pesto sauce that does not include any kind of nuts whatsoever. It is technically not actually pesto sauce and is known as French pistou sauce – its appearance and flavor are quite similar and as a sauce it can be applied the same way pesto sauce would be.