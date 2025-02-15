Why Guy Fieri Turned Down Food Network So Many Times Before 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

You can't say that Guy Fieri isn't true to himself. You can probably spot the mega-successful restaurateur and host of Food Network's iconic "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" from a mile away — the spiked, blonde hair, the sunglasses, the jewelry. Fieri clearly marches to the beat of his own drum, and how he treats his career is no exception. He made that sentiment apparent to Food Network long before he ever made his way to "Flavortown" when he turned down a green-lit show because he had to stay true to himself and his love of food.

In a recent interview on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," Fieri discussed his rise to fame on the Food Network and how it wasn't as simple as being handed a successful show. Fieri got his start as the winner of the second season of Food Network Star, a competition show to find the next big food personality. He was awarded his first show, "Guy's Big Bite," a straightforward cooking show with Fieri's signature edge. The success of Guy's Big Bite led to the Food Network offering Fieri another hosting gig for a show called "Kitchen Gadgets," which, as you can probably guess, highlighted new kitchen tools. Although he filmed the pilot and it was eventually green-lit, Fieri realized it wasn't for him and turned it down. "I'm not a gadget-y chef ... I have a knife, a cutting board, and a pair of tongs — that's about all I need," Fieri said. He told the network, "Authenticity is everything. This is not me."