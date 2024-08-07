No Mint, No Problem. Try Basil Leaves In Your Next Mojito

Yes, if you thought mint maketh the mojito, think again. It may be the traditional herb of choice when it comes to mixing this classic cocktail, thanks to its cool and refreshing quality — but its vibrant and aromatic cousin, basil, is a great second choice and one that's widely recommended (a quick Google search for "basil mojito" confirms this).

There are several reasons why this switch works. The prominent flavor of basil pairs well with lighter types of alcohol like rum, as well as Mediterranean-style ingredients like citrus (both aspects of a mojito); while on a deeper level, the clove and aniseed-like properties of basil are a perfect match for the other ingredients. Basil also has a freshness about it that's ideal for use in a drink largely defined by this quality. Not to mention the sheer simplicity involved: Just make it in the same way you would a regular mojito, only with basil leaves in place of mint.

Alternatively, you could use this as an opportunity to change up your mojito even more, and swap the lime juice for lemon juice (lemon historically works very well with basil), or tinker with the strength and age of your rum. You could also muddle the basil and lime with berries, orange, or another fresh fruit, for a slightly sweeter sip. In any case, the only appropriate way to garnish this cocktail is with a big sprig of shiny basil. Now let the sipping commence!

