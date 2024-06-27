The Best Wines To Sip With Brunch According To The Pros
What really separates brunch from breakfast? Is just brunch an expensive breakfast eaten late? Not necessarily. Breakfast is practical. It's what you feed yourself in the morning to power you through the day. Brunch, on the other hand, is indulgent. Brunch is a time for fluffy waffles piled with fruit and whipped cream, big slices of custardy quiche, or poached eggs atop butter-soaked English muffins drizzled with creamy, lemony hollandaise sauce. Brunch is a meal to linger over. Brunch is a meal to drink a glass of wine with.
Chowhound spoke to Charly Naranjo, hotel sommelier at Fontainebleau Miami Beach; Chef Nicole Brisson of Las Vegas' Brezza and Bar Zazu; Amanda Davenport, wine director of Denver's Noisette; and Jayson Goldenstein, food and beverage director at YOTEL Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12. When it comes to pairing wine with brunch, the unanimous opinion from the pros is that the tried and true brunch wine really is the best: You can't go wrong with a bottle of bubbles.
Sparkling wine is a brunch favorite because those bubbles balance the decadence of common brunch dishes without overpowering more delicate flavors like eggs. "I recommend a sparkling wine such as Champagne, cava, or prosecco because of their high acidity and effervescence, which cuts through the richness of eggs and refreshes the palate," Naranjo told us. "The bubbles also add a delightful texture contrast." According to Naranjo, sparkling wine is the most popular Sunday brunch choice at Mirabella, Fontainebleau's coastal Italian eatery.
Pairing wine with savory brunch dishes
The rule for pairing wine is the same no matter what meal you're pouring for: Don't overpower your food. When it comes to brunch dishes with eggs as the main star, younger bottles of Champagne, cava, and prosecco are easy choices because these wines tend to have more subtle flavors and aromas (vintage bottles, especially those aged on less for a year or more, tend to be much more complex). And as Jayson Goldstein pointed out to us, these wines "tend to be less ABV and easier on the palate."
Chef Nicole Brisson specifically prefers GH Mumm Grand Cordon Brut Champagne because it is bright and refreshing, saying it is "crisp and elegant with beautiful acid, which lends itself to the rich, salty, delicate flavors of the egg really well." (Brut means it's dry, by the way). If you're not a fan of sparkling wine, don't despair; Amanda Davenport says you can really choose any light, crisp white wine. Many sparkling wines are made with a blend of pinot noir and chardonnay grapes; if you don't like bubbles but like white wine, an unoaked chardonnay is one of Charly Naranjo's top picks.
When it comes to saucy brunch dishes, the right move is to pair the wine with the sauce. While shakshuka, for example, is an egg dish, the spicy tomato sauce can stand up to a glass of red wine like a pinot noir — great news for those who don't prefer white wine.
Pairing wine with sweeter brunch dishes
Of course, brunch isn't only for luxurious dishes of eggs cooked every which way. If you're diving into a big stack of delicious, sweet carbs, there's a wine for you, too. For something slightly sweet, Charly Naranjo recommends a rosé, referencing the versatility in the balance of acidity and fruitiness found in these wines. This pairs well with ricotta-stuffed crepes or candied bacon.
For a big stack of French toast, there's a sparkling wine to go with it. Whereas savory dishes pair best with a brut wine, a sweeter dish like French toast — rich from the eggy custard, maybe topped with fruit or drizzled with maple syrup — pairs with a slightly sweeter wine. A sec or demi-sec Champagne matches the sweeter nature of the dish while still cutting richness with its effervescence.
For something even more decadent and unusual, Amanda Davenport told Tasting Table that a big stack of pancakes or waffles goes well with a glass of a fortified wine. "Since these items can also be a little sweeter, a fun, off-the-path pairing could be a Madeira. These often-aged wines from Portugal can have this really unique nutty, salty, sweet flavor profile." A syrupy wine matches the richness of a syrupy brunch.
Still, perhaps the most universal advice comes from Jayson Goldstein. "At the end of the day," he says, "you should drink whatever wine you like with or without eggs. Drink what you like with no judgments!" And really, that's what brunch is all about.