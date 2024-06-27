The Best Wines To Sip With Brunch According To The Pros

What really separates brunch from breakfast? Is just brunch an expensive breakfast eaten late? Not necessarily. Breakfast is practical. It's what you feed yourself in the morning to power you through the day. Brunch, on the other hand, is indulgent. Brunch is a time for fluffy waffles piled with fruit and whipped cream, big slices of custardy quiche, or poached eggs atop butter-soaked English muffins drizzled with creamy, lemony hollandaise sauce. Brunch is a meal to linger over. Brunch is a meal to drink a glass of wine with.

Chowhound spoke to Charly Naranjo, hotel sommelier at Fontainebleau Miami Beach; Chef Nicole Brisson of Las Vegas' Brezza and Bar Zazu; Amanda Davenport, wine director of Denver's Noisette; and Jayson Goldenstein, food and beverage director at YOTEL Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12. When it comes to pairing wine with brunch, the unanimous opinion from the pros is that the tried and true brunch wine really is the best: You can't go wrong with a bottle of bubbles.

Sparkling wine is a brunch favorite because those bubbles balance the decadence of common brunch dishes without overpowering more delicate flavors like eggs. "I recommend a sparkling wine such as Champagne, cava, or prosecco because of their high acidity and effervescence, which cuts through the richness of eggs and refreshes the palate," Naranjo told us. "The bubbles also add a delightful texture contrast." According to Naranjo, sparkling wine is the most popular Sunday brunch choice at Mirabella, Fontainebleau's coastal Italian eatery.

