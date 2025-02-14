The Easy Way To Fix An Overly Sweet Cocktail

There's an alluring mystique to cocktails. Whether it's the Prohibition era lore surrounding drinks like the Bootleg or the dimly-lit environs in which they are often enjoyed, a sense of mystery is commonly associated with the style of beverage. Then, there's the cocktail creation process itself: Throw ingredients into a metal tin, shake or stir, and an unexpected synergy of flavors emerges.

Sometimes, the results surprise and impress, but other times, the taste of the drink is a little off. And most often, the imbalance that frustrates drinkers is excess sweetness. Sugar covers boozy flavors, hence why cheap happy hours often rely on excessively saccharine cocktails. Plus, with less bartending experience, it's all too easy to make sugar stand out more than the other elements involved. So say you just crafted a homemade take on a boozy sling, and it's sickly sweet — don't worry, there's an easy fix.

You'll want to target the flavors that contrast sugar, which means reaching for bitters. The former is especially useful whenever your cocktail doesn't employ naturally bitter ingredients. Instead of reworking the sugar-tart balance, you'll only need to add a couple dashes of bitters, thereby elevating complexity and cutting down the sweetness. And in certain drinks like sours, you won't even need to reshake — simply garnish the bitters on top.